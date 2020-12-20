Board games, food and coffee remain hits at Marilyn Courtenay’s The Boarding House Café in downtown Vernon as she has successfully maintained her business through the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo submitted)

Board games, food and coffee remain hits at Marilyn Courtenay’s The Boarding House Café in downtown Vernon as she has successfully maintained her business through the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo submitted)

New Okanagan entrepreneurs navigate through COVID times

FILL, Vernon’s refill store, and The Boarding House Café, come up with ways to stay operational

FOR THE MORNING STAR

When Marilyn Courtenay stood on the stage and made her pitch to judges in the 2019 Enterprize Challenge, she painted a scene of The Boarding House Café: A group of 12 people surrounding a table in laughter as they played Codenames for the first time, while across the way, a professional working downtown ducked in for Marilyn’s signature scones and a latte.

“My business plan was for a board game café that was based on social interaction, getting together with people you might not know in large groups, and the closeness and camaraderie was a big part of it,” says Courtenay, who took third place in the 2019 competition that helps aspiring entrepreneurs develop a business plan and compete to win prizes to give that business a headstart.

For several of her first months in business, all of it —her cakes and brownies, the board games to play in groups — quickly became popular.

And then COVID-19 hit.

“I had to transition immediately to being a takeout baker and a board game seller. That’s what was left for me,” says Courtenay.

Even then, and once people began spending more time in shops and restaurants, business was slower, but, abiding by restrictions for restaurants, groups of six or fewer would still gather and play. The café games would be set aside for 24 hours between being played again, and each of the 350 games you can play as a patron can be reserved. Sometime between the fall and Christmas, a board game revival emerged, and games are flying off her shelves.

“Catan is always a really big one. So is Ticket to Ride. Those are the most popular but we’re bringing in a lot of games I haven’t seen anywhere else like Burgle Bros. and Magic Labyrinth. There’s actually a game called Pandemic that you just couldn’t get your hands on and it’s my third time selling out since the pandemic started,” says Courtenay who attributes the game craze to everyone “being stuck at home.” Though for now, the small groups kept two metres apart can play the board game rentals: “You might as well come and play while you can.”

In 2019, first place in the Enterprize Challenge went to Teresa Sanders and FILL, Vernon’s Refill Store. The shop, which opened at Polson Park Mall in the fall of 2019, helps people use less plastic by refilling containers of household products such as laundry soap, shampoo and hand soap.

In those first few months, a highlight for Sanders and for customers was coming to the store, pushing the mass container pumps, and feeling, firsthand, the thrill of refilling a bottle. Every so often, she’d scrawl on a chalkboard the total number of plastics saved by the FILL community (three months after opening, that number was 12,078) and customers would proudly pass that number every time they opened FILL’s door.

And then COVID-19 hit.

Sanders brought all of FILL’s products into an online store, allowing customers to select set sizes of provided glass bottles they could then receive through curbside pickup or delivery.

“We had to shift pretty quickly and it worked out really well for us,” says Sanders, who recently posted the new total of plastics saved: 74,501, and just opened another store in Kelowna with partner Gabi Dubland.

Much of that number comes from selling nearly 3,000 litres of surface and hand sanitizer, which FILL brought in after COVID struck, and which arrives in one of three drums that circles back and forth from the manufacturer so no new plastic is created.

“It’s a really nice, light, moisturizing sanitizer that doesn’t leave your hands sticky.”

FILL even went through the Health Canada process of creating a new lavender-scented hand sanitizer that’s being used throughout Predator Ridge.

Looking back on the last several months, though, Sanders says one of the brightest spots has been staying connected to the FILL community.

“Our whole store has a huge community feel to it and people were reaching out even more (through social media). I feel like that connection deepened and we could be a highlight in people’s day when we did see them.”

READ MORE: New Vernon business takes home Enterprize Challenge award

READ MORE: Enterprize Challenge winners announced


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Teresa Sanders of FILL, Vernon’s Refill Store, has managed to successfully navigate her new business through the pandemic. (Photo submitted)

Teresa Sanders of FILL, Vernon’s Refill Store, has managed to successfully navigate her new business through the pandemic. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Shuswap retailers see strong demand for Nordic ski gear, inventory shortages

Just Posted

A.L. Fortune Secondary in Enderby has reported a case of COVID-19. Potential exposure dates are Sunday, Dec. 13 or Monday, Dec. 14. (Morning Star File photo)
Enderby high school sees case of COVID-19

Member of A.L. Fortune Secondary community tests positive; potential exposure was Dec. 13 or 14

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for B.C.’s southern Interior beginning Monday. Accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres are expected in some areas. (Twitter)
Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for southern Interior

Accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected, starting Monday

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
UPDATE: RCMP locate missing Vernon woman

Update: The 41-year-old Vernon woman last seen Dec. 18 has been found

Gary Baker and Stephanie Hermiston were two of dozens who received a hot turkey dinner at Baillie Avenue, from the Gospel Mission, Saturday night (Dec. 19). They said the meal was very much appreciated. Baker and Hermiston are currently experiencing homelessness in Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Christmas meals for Kelowna’s less fortunate a ‘silver lining’ amid difficult time of year

Gospel Mission staff took to the streets to feed approx. 500 on Dec. 19.

(Stock photo) (Stock photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

The first day of winter, 2020 is Dec. 21

Thursday, Dec. 24 is not just Christmas Eve, unofficially it’s Eggnog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Eggnog Day, Humbug Day and Festivus are all coming up this week

WEB ONLY (Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay photo)
A Guide to Giving: Ways to support Salmon Arm non-profit groups at this time of giving

The Observer’s annual guide lists the needs of non-profit organizations

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help save Vernon’s historic Towne Cinema, which opened at its current 30th Avenue location as a dance hall in 1929 and was converted to a movie theatre in 1938. (GoFundMe photo)
Historic Okanagan cinema focus of GoFundMe campaign

Society launches campaign to help save Vernon’s Towne Cinema which opened on 30th Avenue in 1938

After Alanna Wadhwani, seen here with son Nathan, was deluged with orders for her ‘dog poo’ 2020 Christmas ornament, she set up what she described as a factory in her West Maple Maple Ridge home (Special to The News)
VIDEO: Dog ornament that takes a ‘poopy’ view of 2020 a hit for B.C. crafter

Demand for the dog-themed tree decoration ‘blew up’

Donning Santa hats, Ellsy Mackie and her friend head off for their last golf game of the season on Dec. 20, 2020. (Monique Tamminga / Western News)
Only in the Okanagan can you golf and ski on the same day

Golfers enjoyed the last day of the season at Penticton Golf Course

Board games, food and coffee remain hits at Marilyn Courtenay’s The Boarding House Café in downtown Vernon as she has successfully maintained her business through the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo submitted)
New Okanagan entrepreneurs navigate through COVID times

FILL, Vernon’s refill store, and The Boarding House Café, come up with ways to stay operational

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) and Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
NHL, NHLPA reach deal for 56-game season starting Jan. 13

Deal comes as pandemic continues

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews at a scene off Postill Lake Road Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 where a skier suffered a suspected spinal injury. (Contributed)
Skier with suspected spinal injury rescued from Kelowna backcountry

Two skiers were practicing flips off Postill Lake Road; COSAR called for helicopter rescue

(BC SPCA)
Three kittens found zipped in freezer bag abandoned at BC SPCA branch

Agency calls for donations which will be matched on Sunday

Most Read