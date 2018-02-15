New resource in the Shuswap for women entrepreneurs

A course coming up next week will support women who are entrepreneurs.

Women’s Enterprise Centre (WEC) has announced Caroline Grover has joined its team as regional advisor to the Shuswap. Former CEO of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, Grover will be representing WEC in the area, ensuring that women and other business support organizations are aware of the resources, support and services available for women entrepreneurs.

Grover is starting a peer mentoring group in Salmon Arm in February, offering support, guidance and knowledge to female business owners who are in the early stages of their business. She will share her own experiences and help the group achieve goals to set them on the road to self-sufficiency and business growth. Limited to eight participants, entrepreneurs are encouraged to register early for this exciting peer mentoring opportunity.

Start date is Feb. 19. For details, contact Kaitlyn McConnell, WEC skills development, at 1-800-643-7014, ext 207.

Women’s Enterprise Centre is a B.C.-based non-profit organization that helps existing and aspiring women entrepreneurs around the province. It provides business loans up to $150K, skills training, personalized business advice, mentoring, practical resources and a supportive community to help women business owners gain the skills and mindset they need to realize their business potential.

Welcoming Grover to her role, WEC CEO Laurel Douglas states, in a news release: “Women’s Enterprise Centre is delighted to have a business champion and strategic planner like Caroline available in Salmon Arm as a WEC mentor and a valuable connection to our programs and services. We look forward to increasing our presence in the Shuswap with local support for women entrepreneurs.”

Along with her six years as the CEO of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, Grover has an extensive career as an economic development officer for multiple communities in B.C. and Alberta, including Salmon Arm. She has worked with hundreds of business owners and helped successful business and non-profit organizations realize measurable growth.