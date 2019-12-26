New vegan restaurant opens in Kelowna

A new restuarant opening in Kelowna on Boxing Day is changing the perception of vegan food.
It’s comfort food, not health food, it’s plant-based and delicious claims the downtown restaurant Renegade Kitchen.
View this post on Instagram
📣 Just over 1 year ago we opened up for our very first day. It has been a wild year, full of ups and downs. Mostly ups 😉 We have felt an overwhelming outpouring of love and support from the community and we are beyond grateful 🙏 If you haven't heard, we are expanding into a restaurant, Renegade Kitchen & Craft Bar, in downtown Kelowna! We are permanently closing the food truck after this week to shift our focus to getting the restaurant open as soon as we can! No set opening date yet. Thank you to everyone who has come out to support us, whether you came twice a week, or just twice ever, we couldn't do what we do without YOU guys ❤ If you want one last meal before you're put on a burger hiatus, catch us this Fri @truck59cider 11-7 PM, or Sat @denimonthediamond (tix still available) ✊ Be sure to stay tuned to our social media for restaurant updates and menu development 😎🍔
Formally a food truck business, which opened in 2018, Renegade Kitchen is now a sit-down eatery at 467 Leon Avenue.
Serving up everything from cauliflower wings to buffalo Chik’n poutine, to chill burgers the owners of Renegade Kitchen, Shaun Sanders and Meghan Carr, say this food is for everyone.
View this post on Instagram
🎅 On Dec 20 our second cooking class/dinner will be again hosted by @startfreshkitchen 🍴With Christmas 🎄 right around the corner, we thought you could use some inspo! ————- Chef Shaun will be sharing the skills, techniques and recipes to make a killer #vegan holiday feast. It will be a night of fun, learning and festive holiday cheer! ————– 👉 TIX AVAILABLE through the Start Fresh website!
“Get at us for #hyperlocal taps, wines, cocktails and the comfort food you’ve been craving these past few months,” states an Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
💥 Like the prodigal son, IT HAS RETURNED ✊ This week only, our (Better Than) Mom's MAC & CHEEZE is back from our OG menu! Oh so creamy housemade cashew cheeze sauce, elbow mac noods, wilted kale, and chopped chives. GF version available at no extra charge. Better get at us quick, limited quantities available 😎 Open this week: Friday @truck59cider 11-7, Saturday @sandhillwines 11-3, Sunday @laurelpackinghouse for @holisticmarketpsychicfair (free to attend) 11-4 💣
Licensed to serve craft cocktails the resturant will be open every Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
