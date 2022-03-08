Newly renovated Rona in Salmon Arm to open April 1 with new owners

Mayor remarks on need for second building-supply store in city

The site of the proposed storage building for the newly renovated Rona at 2430 10th Ave. SW. (Trans-Canada Highway) is in blue, with the agricultural land reserve below it. (City of Salmon Arm image)

The newly renovated Rona store along the Trans-Canada Highway at the west end of town will be opening April 1 under new owners.

Bill Laird of Bremmvic Holdings Ltd. made the announcement March 7 when he addressed the city’s development and planning meeting regarding a requested setback variance of a proposed storage shed on the property. The setback would be reduced from one metre to zero at the rear and interior parcel lines.

Laird explained his company has removed two storage buildings at 2430 10th Ave. SW, one a metal building on the west side of the property as well as a large wooden building in the Agricultural Land Reserve. The ALR makes up the southern portion of the long narrow property and plans are underway to subdivide the two portions. Laird said a steel building which could potentially be used for agriculture was left standing on the ALR portion.

“It looks a lot better there now,” he remarked, noting that respecting the borders of the ALR means space in the commercial portion is tight.

The city’s report from planning staff notes “under previous ownership the City was working to address the encroachment of some storage buildings into ALR land and did not achieve compliance until new ownership.”

The new storage shed will stretch across the southern boundary of the commercial portion.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he has no issue with the variances – the proximity to the south property line or to the panhandle on the east side. The panhandle will allow access to the ALR land.

“I’m very much in support and really excited with the improvements that have been made and the new owners that are coming in.”

Mayor Alan Harrison said the removal of storage in the ALR will add to the arable land. He also agreed with staff that the change to building setbacks will help establish a clear boundary between the ALR and commercial land.

“We certainly need a second building-supply store in the city, so I’m very pleased to see it opening on April 1…,” Harrison added.

Council voted to forward the setback variance application to the March 14 council meeting for a hearing and a vote.

