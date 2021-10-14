Salmon Arm’s Mr. Mikes is one of the restaurants partnered with Mealshare, a Canadian non-profit that provides meals to youth in need. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm’s Mr. Mikes is one of the restaurants partnered with Mealshare, a Canadian non-profit that provides meals to youth in need. (Contributed)

Non-profit asks Salmon Arm residents to dine out for World Food Day

Mealshare partners with Mr. Mikes restaurants to help feed those in need

A Canadian non-profit is encouraging Salmon Arm residents to help fight hunger on World Food Day on Oct. 16 by dining out.

The organization Mealshare has partnered with restaurants across Canada, including Salmon Arm’s Mr. Mikes, to support local charities that assist in addressing hunger and food insecurity. To do this, each of the partner restaurants may include items on their menus that are accompanied by the Mealshare logo. When a Mealshare item is sold, the restaurant contributes financially to non-profit, which then forwards funds to its partner charities to purchase and provide meals for youth in need.

With Mr. Mikes restaurants, a new Mealshare partner, customers can ask their server to make any menu item a Mealshare item, and $1 will be added to their bill to go towards the program.

In Salmon Arm, Mealshare supports the Salvation Army. It also supports the Eagle Valley Community Support Society in Sicamous.

Mealshare was founded in Calgary in 2013 and works with charitable organizations across Canada.

World Food Day was founded by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945 to increase awareness of world hunger and poverty, and to inspire solutions for world change.

Read more: UBCO students among most food insecure in Canada

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Previous story
B.C. government puts $2M toward carbon capture fuel plant at Merritt

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison said the city wishes to do an assessment on the condition of heritage building at 31 Hudson Avenue, the former home of the Seniors Drop-in Centre. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
What’s next for Salmon Arm heritage building?

A photo of the Sicamous Beach Park washroom and concession facility on July 8, 2021. (File photo)
Sicamous reallocates $100k for unexpected costs in Beach Park upgrade

Pictured are four examples of the five Club Cadet mowers reported stolen from a Salmon Arm business on Oct. 12, 2021. (Contributed)
More than $60,000 worth of riding mowers stolen from Salmon Arm business

Janice Cannon, right, of Little Red Hen Artisan Bakery, boxes up a selection of items for a customer at the 2019 Downtown Farmer’s Market in Salmon Arm. The market will move to Hudson Ave NE on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm’s Farmer’s Market to move temporarily to Hudson Avenue