Non-profit asks Salmon Arm residents to dine out for World Food Day

Mealshare partners with Mr. Mikes restaurants to help feed those in need

Salmon Arm’s Mr. Mikes is one of the restaurants partnered with Mealshare, a Canadian non-profit that provides meals to youth in need. (Contributed)

A Canadian non-profit is encouraging Salmon Arm residents to help fight hunger on World Food Day on Oct. 16 by dining out.

The organization Mealshare has partnered with restaurants across Canada, including Salmon Arm’s Mr. Mikes, to support local charities that assist in addressing hunger and food insecurity. To do this, each of the partner restaurants may include items on their menus that are accompanied by the Mealshare logo. When a Mealshare item is sold, the restaurant contributes financially to non-profit, which then forwards funds to its partner charities to purchase and provide meals for youth in need.

With Mr. Mikes restaurants, a new Mealshare partner, customers can ask their server to make any menu item a Mealshare item, and $1 will be added to their bill to go towards the program.

In Salmon Arm, Mealshare supports the Salvation Army. It also supports the Eagle Valley Community Support Society in Sicamous.

Mealshare was founded in Calgary in 2013 and works with charitable organizations across Canada.

World Food Day was founded by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945 to increase awareness of world hunger and poverty, and to inspire solutions for world change.

Read more: UBCO students among most food insecure in Canada

newsroom@saobserver.net