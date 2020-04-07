#NOKTogether is a collaboration of business support organizations and local government with a goal of streamlining communication and resources to support local businesses and residents through the new website noktogether.com. (Submitted Photo)

North Okanagan bands together in support against COVID-19

New group launches website with tools to help endure crisis

The North Okanagan is coming together to support each other amid this pandemic.

With the launch of the new #NOKTogether partnership and website, North Okanagan businesses and residents have access to a single hub of relevant and timely information as well as important tools to help endure the COVID-19 crisis.

“This is an incredibly unique and challenging time for everyone. Our community’s business leaders wanted to support business owners and residents by bringing together the most relevant updates and tools in one place, and also help them stay connected,” said Leigha Horsfield, general manager, Community Futures North Okanagan.

#NOKTogether is a collaboration between several business organization partners and local government, including Community Futures North Okanagan, City of Vernon, Lumby & District Chamber of Commerce, Splatsin Band, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, City of Armstrong, Downtown Vernon Association, City of Enderby, Enderby & District Chamber of Commerce, Township of Spallumcheen, Village of Lumby, Okanagan Indian Band, the Regional District of the North Okanagan, Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, District of Coldstream, Okanagan College, Beach Radio and Vernon Matters.

The noktogether.com website has streams of curated resources for employees and employers as well as additional health resources, news updates and a list of businesses still open in the region.

“Many of our members have found ways to continue serving customers by adapting their service to help ensure everyone’s safety, and it’s been inspiring to see how residents are reaching out to support those local businesses,” said Patti Noonan, general manager, Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

The website also hosts a curated list of virtual meetups—webinars, online training and virtual roundtables.

“It’s important that we look for ways to help businesses stay connected with the wider business community so we can engage with and support one another as we respond to COVID-19,” said Kevin Acton, chairperson, Regional District of the North Okanagan.

READ MORE: North Okanagan community seeks help selecting charity

RAD MORE: Love shared with Vernon health care heroes via white hearts

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessCommunityCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. begins taking submissions for $2M COVID-19 research fund
Next story
COVID-19: Don’t get away for Easter weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Just Posted

Armed robbery of legal grow-op in Sicamous ends in arrest near Enderby

Residents alarmed over increased police presence Tuesday morning

A blaze has broken out on Adams Lake band land near Chase

The Shuswap fire appears to be climbing the hill above the residential area

FortisBC offers 90-day bill deferrals to customers impacted by COVID-19

Customers can apply for the relief program through the utility’s website

VIDEO: Salmon Arm family in isolation rises to musical challenge

The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine used to share efforts to avoid spread of COVID-19

North Okanagan bands together in support against COVID-19

New group launches website with tools to help endure crisis

WATCH: Salmon Arm artist hosts virtual art show amid COVID-19

Roxi Hermsen’s show “Into the Cosmos” is a tribute to her father Bill Sim

COVID-19: Vernon homeless shelters combine in curling club

Gateway and Our Place shelter sites housed under one roof amid pandemic

COVID-19: Don’t get away for Easter weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

John Horgan, Adrian Dix call 130 faith leaders as holidays approach

COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Canada has seen more than 17,000 cases and at least 345 deaths due to COVID-19

‘Overwhelming, incredible’ support for foreign workers following West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

‘…Our team seems to be recovering well — symptoms are resolving’

RCMP call on kids to name latest foal recruits

The baby horses names are to start with the letter ‘S’

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

RCMP pursuit in Okanagan Falls leads to arrest of Penticton man

Seamus Kirby of Penticton is facing numerous charges including flight from police

VIDEO: Teachers at Kelowna middle school shoot video to show support for students

KLO teachers Kayla Rose and Tonia Macgregor were the minds behind the gesture

Most Read