Vernon’s 30 Minute Hit is one of several gyms that have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (30 Minute Hit photo)

North Okanagan gyms sweat decision to close

A few facilities closing while others keeping fitness on track

A few gyms have closed shop amid COVID-19, while others aren’t dropping the ball just yet.

So far, GoodLife Fitness, 30 Minute Hit and 9 Round have made the decision to close, while Fitness West, Ladies World, Iron Heart, Kal Fitness, World Health and Fitness and Snap Fitness are remaining open during the pandemic (group classes have been cancelled at Ladies World).

“As much as the decision was hard to take, sudden, and most of all heartbreaking, Ralph and I decided to temporarily close the gym,” said 9Round owner Emily Buisine. “We have been monitoring the situation closely, but in light of the strong recommendations for everyone to apply social distancing to protect ourselves and our peers, we had to take this precautionary measure.”

Owner of Vernon’s 30 Minute Hit, Kristi Bieber, says the ladies-only facility will be closed across Canada for two weeks. But in the meantime, the kickboxing gym is giving members Hit at Home, an online training centre.

All GoodLife Fitness clubs are also closed across Canada.

But so far, only a few have made the decision to close shop.

“We’re staying open until someone tells us not to,” said a worker at Snap Fitness, noting that the Okanagan Landing facility never sees 50 people at a time. The province has banned all events of 50 people or more.

READ MORE: Vernon food bank closes doors but still offering hampers by appointment

READ MORE: Panic shoppers clearing Vernon grocery shelves

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFitness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears
Next story
Canada’s main stock index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

Just Posted

Number of COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region remains at two

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addressed the media today

COVID 19: Salmon Arm schedules meeting to plan future for city facilities

Economic development provides resources, urges businesses to fill out important survey

UPDATED: Missing Salmon Arm man last seen in Vernon found safe

RCMP had been asking the public for help in trying to locate Grayam Parent, 21

Update: Trans-Canada highway reopens after collision west of Chase

The highway had been closed following an early-morning collision.

In Photos: Classic sleds race in Malakwa

There was still enough snow on the ground for sledders young and old to have some fun races.

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Tourism industry advocate calls for emergency fund in wake of COVID-19 cancellations

Claims losses amount to hundreds of millions of dollars already

UPDATE: COVID concerns on high for Enderby man with cancer

Otherwise healthy 43 year old diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Ski season at Big White comes to an early close due to COVID-19

Resort ceased its operations on March 16 for the remainder of the season

COVID-19 beginning to take a toll on local business in Kelowna

Downtown Kelowna Association encourages Kelowna businesses to cancel events over 50 people

COVID-19: City of Kelowna taking precautions for residents, staff, says mayor

‘… Be vigilant but also remember the risk is low if you take the necessary precautions,’ Basran said

North Okanagan gyms sweat decision to close

A few facilities closing while others keeping fitness on track

Syrian refugees receive Canadian citizenship

Nine Summerland residents who arrived as refugees have become Canadians

Most Read