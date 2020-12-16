With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Vernon, Intermezzo has decided to close its dining room to customers, but remains open for takeout and delivery. (Intermezzo photo)

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Vernon, Intermezzo has decided to close its dining room to customers, but remains open for takeout and delivery. (Intermezzo photo)

North Okanagan restaurant feels the sting of COVID-19, closes dining

In response to increased cases, Intermezzo ‘puts people first,’ only offering takeout

As the cases of coronavirus continue to rise, at least one Vernon business is feeling the effects and has been forced to make a tough decision.

Intermezzo Restaurant and Wine Cellar closed its dining room Dec. 11 and is only open for takeout and delivery.

“We’re a family business and we want to protect our people,” owner Ellie Elizabeth said.

They plan to re-open for reservations in January.

“It’s a huge loss for business but we love our people and we need to put people first,” Elizabeth said.

The decision was made as the number of cases of COVID-19 rises and Intermezzo saw more people cancelling their reservations at the fine dining restaurant.

They were only open six months, since re-opening June 10 following the first pandemic shut down.

“We have followed every guideline that has been recommended by our health authority. However, cases continue to rise in the Vernon area.”

This decision to close the lounge came as a result of the increase in community transmission and, “our desire to protect our family members, our guests, and our staff who we consider to all be a part of Intermezzos family.”

Along with remaining open for takeout, Intermezzo will also be offering discounted beer and wine to include with meals. Delivery is also available through Driver Dispatcher.

“Though it isn’t the same as the full Intermezzo service, we hope you will be pleasantly surprised by how delicious our food can be at home.

“We will get through this.”

READ MORE: Heater theft leaves Vernon business cold

READ MORE: Vernon sparks idea of fire pits in Polson Park

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusRestaurants

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VantageOne open while Vernon workers on strike

Just Posted

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
UPDATE: 1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

The death, a woman in her 90s, was not tied to any of the ongoing outbreaks in the region

The City of Salmon Arm is buying this communication tower in Kault Hill just north of city limits in Electoral Area C for $1 from Corus Entertainment/Global TV as Corus no longer needs it, but it is used for the operation of the city’s water and sewer infrastructure. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm takes over television rebroadcast tower but not for entertainment

City new owner of Kault Hill tower in order to use for water and sewer operations

Small loads of residential yard waste will remain free at all CSRD landfills and transfer stations. (Pixabay photo)
Large trucks full of yard waste will be charged at CSRD landfills

Small loads of yard waste can still be dumped for free

Karen Oliver, a local artist, is selling off several of her original paintings including “bad hair day” to benefit the Red Barn Arts Centre. (Submitted)
Sale of local artist’s paintings to benefit Sicamous’ Red Barn

A painting will be up for sale each day until Christmas Eve

What We Cooked features recipes submitted by staff, students and community members from Okanagan College’s campuses. (Okanagan College)
Okanagan College creates cookbook during COVID to support students

The cookbook features recipes of what the school’s library staff cooked during the pandemic

A health care employee receives one of the first COVID-19 injections in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Dec. 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Hospitalized patient total holds steady at 362, 91 in ICU

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

WEB ONLY (Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay photo)
A Guide to Giving: Ways to support Salmon Arm non-profit groups at this time of giving

The Observer’s annual guide lists the needs of non-profit organizations

The new case total at McKinney Place is now 57 as of Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (File photo)
One in hospital, one dead and several sick from COVID at Oliver home

The reason for the rapid spread is four people share a room at McKinney Place

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

The Pat Duke Arena change room renovation and expansion project is now complete, the Regional District of North Okanagan announced Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Angie Clowry photo)
Four years after Hockeyville, Lumby’s Pat Duke arena upgrades completed

Village was crowned Kraft Hockeyville in 2016; virtual tour will take place Thursday

12-year-old Averi is currently in BC Children’s Hospital waiting for treatment for her aplastic anemia. (Vanessa Micku - GoFundMe)
Okanagan girl’s family asking for support after rare condition diagnosis

Averi Morey and her parents are in Vancouver waiting for a treatment plan

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna RCMP changes approach to Big White policing amid COVID-19 concerns

Previously, the RCMP did not have an officer stationed on the mountain permanently

Most Read