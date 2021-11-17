North Okanagan-Shuswap grocer receiving shipments, asks customers to refrain from panic buying

Askew’s Foods says more trucks will be arriving regularly and on schedule

Askew’s Foods announced Wednesday, Nov. 17, that its stores received grocery shipments from Calgary that morning, and that trucks would be arriving regularly and on schedule. (Askew’s Foods/Facebook photo)

A North Okanagan-Shuswap grocer is encouraging residents to avoid panic shopping.

In a post shared to its Facebook page Wednesday morning, Nov. 17, Askew’s Foods announced trucks from Calgary had arrived at its store locations (Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Armstrong).

“These trucks will be arriving regularly and on schedule,” reads the post. “Coupled with our great local suppliers in bakery, dairy, meat and produce, there is plenty to go around for all.

“No, you may not get your favorite item or brand of yogurt this week but PLEASE, refrain from panic buying. Save some for that neighbour who is at work today.”

Askew’s Foods general manager Dave Wallace explained Tuesday, Nov. 16, that the majority of the groceries carried by Askew’s stores come from Calgary or Edmonton. While much of its dairy products comes from the Lower Mainland, Wallace said Askew’s is working at getting replacement deliveries from Alberta.

Regarding panic buying, Save-On-Foods had a similar message for North Okanagan-Shuswap shoppers Tuesday, asking they maintain normal shopping habits as the B.C.-based grocer explores other avenues to get product to its stores as quickly as possible.

