Brown Derby Restaurant owners Carolyn Russell and Neil Todd are ready to retire and will be closing their popular Armstrong restaurant for good on Dec. 31. (Morning Star - file photo)

Brown Derby Restaurant owners Carolyn Russell and Neil Todd are ready to retire and will be closing their popular Armstrong restaurant for good on Dec. 31. (Morning Star - file photo)

North Okanagan’s Brown Derby Cafe hanging up hat

Popular breakfast/lunch eatery set to close as owners Neil Todd and Carolyn Russell ready to retire

It’s a handwritten sandwich board that rests along the fence of the popular Armstrong eatery on Pleasant Valley Road.

And the message on the board is pretty clear:

“WORLD’S BEST FOOD.”

Patrons from Armstrong, Enderby, Vernon, the North Okanagan and beyond would hardly disagree.

The Brown Derby Cafe – known for its legendary $2.99 breakfasts – will stop serving the ‘world’s best’ breakfast and lunch foods and the ‘oh-my-goodness’ desserts on Dec. 31.

The Derby is closing its doors forever as the owners are set to retire.

“It’s time,” said Neil Todd, who runs the restaurant with wife Carolyn Russell.

“The pandemic, the heat dome, the supply chain, it’s a bunch of things. We’re old and running the business isn’t fun anymore.”

Todd and Russell came to the North Okanagan in 1998 as Todd had family nearby, and the pair wanted to run a small restaurant, something they couldn’t do in the Lower Mainland.

They found a small facility near the Armstrong branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and were there for three years before moving to their current location in 2001 – the restaurant that looks like a house – right on Armstrong’s main drag between the Bargain Bin and the Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery.

The Brown Derby Cafe has hosted many events over its nearly 25-year history, and Todd and Russell have been huge community boosters. They’ve hosted high afternoon teas and participated in events like Armstrong’s Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich.

“We’re staying around, but we have a lot of great memories,” said Todd, who has hired “tons of kids” over the years to work with Carolyn and him at the restaurant.

For the final week of operation, Dec. 27-31, it will be breakfast only at the Brown Derby Cafe.

READ MORE: Bakery gets judges’ attention in Armstrong pro grilled cheese sandwich event

READ MORE: Record entries for Armstrong grilled cheese event


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local BusinessRestaurants

 

After nearly 25 years in operation, Armstrong’s Brown Derby Restaurant is closing forever as of Dec. 31 as the owners retire. (Jenna Churchill Photo)

After nearly 25 years in operation, Armstrong’s Brown Derby Restaurant is closing forever as of Dec. 31 as the owners retire. (Jenna Churchill Photo)

Previous story
B.C. government looks to assist more low-carbon building solutions

Just Posted

The City of Salmon Arm continues to see higher building permit values in 2020 and 2021 over those in 2019. (File photo)
Building permit totals in Salmon Arm continue to be high throughout 2021

The Larch Hills Nordic Society hosts a grand opening of phases 1 and 2 of its ongoing trail lighting project at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Shuswap Trails/Facebook photo)
Larch Hills Nordic Society hosts grand opening of newly lit trails

The province has increased the allowable annual cut for a tree farm license held by Canoe Forest Products Ltd. by about 10 per cent. (File photo)
Province increases annual allowable cut for Canoe Forest Products tree farm licence

Emergency crews were called to McGuire Lake on Dec. 16 about 9:30 a.m. responding to reports of someone possibly falling through the thin ice. No sign of anyone breaking through the ice was found but crews issued a warning for people not to walk on the thin ice. (Zach Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Emergency crews respond to report of person falling through ice on McGuire Lake