Official ‘Barbed Wire Cutting’ at Peavey Mart in Salmon Arm coming up

Grand opening celebrations at new store to take place Nov. 18 to 20

Peavey Mart in Salmon Arm held a soft opening Oct. 28, 2022, with its grand opening set for the weekend of Nov. 18-20. (File photo)

Following its soft opening on Oct. 28, Peavey Mart in Salmon Arm will be making it official.

BC Peavey Industries LP has announced the Salmon Arm store will be holding its grand opening celebration from Friday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Nov. 20.

The company says along with discounts, flyer specials and in-store draws, the first 30 people in the store will receive a $20 Peavey Mart gift card. The official ‘Barbed Wire Cutting’ will take place at 7:55 a.m. Friday.

The company’s vendor partners, Milwaukee and Canadian Agri-Blend, will also be on hand to do demos and provide information.

From 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dave Sherle with Quality Farms will be onsite with Hatch a Chick. He’ll also be at the store on Saturday and Sunday, as will Kiko the Eco Elf, doing balloon artistry and face painting.

Adding to Saturday’s activities will be a chance to meet the Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ mascot from 1 to 3 p.m.

On Sunday, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., there’ll be face painting as well as the Hatch a Chick program.

Contact the store for more details .

Read more: Peavey Mart’s top management visits Salmon Arm to help prep for soft opening

Read more: Peavey Mart proposed for Centenoka Park Mall in Salmon Arm

#Salmon ArmLocal Business