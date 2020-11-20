Curbside pickup designated parking spots might be coming to downtown Vernon. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Curbside pickup designated parking spots might be coming to downtown Vernon. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Okanagan city curbing COVID-19 impacts with pickup parking downtown

Curbside pickup loading zones could be coming to 30th Avenue

Downtown Vernon is in line for some support to keep business bustling amid this pandemic.

Curbside pickup locations may be tested out along 30th Avenue for three months, starting Dec. 1.

The City of Vernon is looking at putting the 10-minute loading zone stops in place at its Monday, Nov. 23 council meeting.

“This would support businesses through the busy holiday shopping season and the winter months, with the option for council to consider an extension in early 2021,” active transportation coordinator Angela Broadbent said. “The 10-minute limit would enable people to quickly and safely pick up purchases while ensuring frequent turnover as the enforcement would be on a complaint basis only.”

Twelve locations on 30th Avenue, between 29th and 35th streets, are proposed, with two curbside pick-up locations per block, one on each side.

The exact locations are to be identified by city staff in consultation with the Downtown Vernon Association, which is pleased to see progress on the initiative.

“Curbside pickup areas have become increasingly important during the pandemic throughout downtowns for retail and food-service businesses that encourage their customers to pre-order their merchandise or meals for pickup,” DVA executive director Susan Lehman said. “The DVA appreciates the city’s recognition of this concern and their willingness to help offer solutions.”

The curbside pickup zones aren’t expected to be needed elsewhere in the city.

“Customers collecting purchases on the vast majority of roads in the city centre are likely to readily find an available parking stall to perform their curbside pickup,” Broadbent said. “Historically the parking stalls in the 29th, 30th and 31st avenues regularly have high occupancies during the day, particularly midday.”

Additional locations could be added on 31st and 29th avenues as the need is identified by businesses.

Other business requests will also be evaluated.

READ MORE: New traffic light among upgrades to downtown Vernon road

READ MORE: City of Vernon looking into curbside compost collection

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna based tattoo artist returns to Rutland stomping grounds

Just Posted

(Black Press file)
Interior Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

In the region, health authority reports 235 total active cases

The KIJHL is proceeding with this weekend’s scheduled games despite new COVID-19 restrictions. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
KIJHL proceeds with weekend games despite new COVID-19 restrictions

The league falls entirely within Interior Health and is already playing within four-team cohorts

Kevin Flynn is continuing in his role as chair of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board. (CSRD Photo)
Flynn will remain chair of Columbia Shuswap Regional District board

This will be Salmon Arm municipal director Kevin Flynn’s second term as CSRD board chair

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is applying for a grant to fund erosion mitigation along the fragile Newsome Creek banks. (File photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District applies for grant to fund Newsome Creek work

A 2019 study found erosion of the creek banks threatens at least four properties

car.
Morning Start: If you sneeze while driving at 60 mph, your eyes are closed for around 50 feet

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna based tattoo artist returns to Rutland stomping grounds

Pitch Black Tattoo opened up on July 1, 2020

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

KLO Middle School is located in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)
COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna’s KLO Middle School

The individual is self-isolating at home, according to Interior Health

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

Cadets of the 222 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron - Shuswap, take a look at howitzer artillery pieces used for avalanche control at Rogers Pass on March 2, 2020. (Contributed)
Hwy 1 to close intermittently for avalanche control over Rogers Pass

Control is planned Nov. 21

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Maple Leaf Foods owed no duty of care to Mr. Sub Franchisees

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Biocover test site at Campbell Mountain Landfill. Photo courtesy of Sperling Hansen.
Dyer: Campbell Mountain Landfill project stops powerful greenhouse gas

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

The Sycamore String Quartet’s performance in Lake Country has been postponed due to the latest COVID-19 restrictions. (Quartet photo)
COVID-19 restrictions curtail Okanagan events

Theatre’s announce postponed and cancelled shows

Most Read