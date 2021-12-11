Okanagan College Enactus students take Unusually Good approach to food waste

Laureen Shannon from Okanagan College’s (OC) Salmon Arm campus offers cartons of Unusually Good Apple Cider for sale at the Dec. 4 Downtown Salmon Arm Holiday Craft and Farm Market. The cider is being sold by OC Enactus students to support what was the FruitSnaps project, which now falls under the brand Unusually Good. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Entrepreneurially minded Okanagan College students have branched out with a new brand name and product for an initiative that provides healthy snacks for kids at elementary schools.

In 2019, the college’s Enactus (entrepreneurial, action, and us) students introduced their FruitSnaps project, where fruit gleaned from partnering North Okanagan orchards was dehydrated to make Apple Bites, snacks that were distributed to schools. Along with the rebrand was the release of a new product, Unusually Good pressed and pasteurized apple cider, which is being sold in five litre boxes.

Laureen Shannon, recruitment and events co-ordinator with Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus, had the cider for sale at the Dec. 4 Downtown Salmon Arm Holiday Craft and Farm Market. She explained how an abundance of apples and a partnership with with a mobile juicing company resulted in the cider.

“Proceeds go back to the FruitSnaps project and a portion goes back to the farmers so they can generate some revenue as well,” said Shannon, noting the project was borne from a focus on sustainability and reducing food waste.

With the rebranding came new packaging and a new website, www.unusuallygood.ca.

Unusually Good celebrated this year’s Giving Tuesday (Nov. 30) by having students support other students. In one case, it was an alumnus paying it forward and helping current students.

“It’s inspiring to see OC graduates such as Tom Arrowsmith continuing to support Enactus, OC students, and the community,” commented business professor and Enactus faculty advisor Andrew Klingel in a Dec. 6 media release from Okanagan College. “We reached out to him and he responded that he wanted to donate apple cider. He bought 17 boxes: 15 for the Salmon Arm student food pantry and two for his family.

“We focus on providing snacks to local schools and food banks, and it’s a good time to donate to our own students too.”

According to the Dec. 6 release, the project so far has donated 100,125 servings of apple chips, saved 13,975,500 litres of water, prevented 134.47 tonnes of CO2, and upcycled 66,550 pounds of apples.

Unusually Good Apple Cider is available for $20 a box. It can be ordered through the Unusually Good website and picked up at Okanagan College campuses in Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm.

