Okanagan College professor awarded for promoting financial literacy

Leigh Sindlinger received a Distinguished Service Award for inspiring financial literacy in youth

A senior analyst at Kal Tire and part-time Okanagan College professor has been lauded for her commitment to inspiring young people to be financially savvy.

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) presented Leigh Sindlinger with a Distinguished Service Award.

“The philanthropic work of volunteers like Leigh brings a positive impact on communities and the lives of others,” said Lori Mathison, president and CEO of CPABC. “She is truly deserving of this award.”

Sindlinger, CPA, CGA, is also a part-time professor with the Okanagan College School of Business. Previously, she was a regional finance manager with the Government of British Columbia.

Related: Financial literacy boot camp

Related: College students empower community

Through CPA Canada’s Financial Literacy Program, Sindlinger has volunteered as a financial literacy educator for several years. She has delivered more than 100 financial literacy workshops in Okanagan schools for students in Grades 3 to 12, helping young people learn valuable financial skills – such as budgeting, saving, and managing credit – that they can use throughout their lives. Her sessions are well received by students that the demand for financial literacy sessions in local schools has increased significantly.

Sindlinger is also a member of CPA Canada’s Speakers Bureau. Her strong presentation skills led to her being selected in 2018 as a CPA Canada representative in Western Canada for media engagements. As a respected and active speaker on financial literacy matters, Sindlinger increases awareness of CPAs as subject matter experts and professionals who foster financial health.

She also serves as the treasurer and accountant and payroll officer for the Vernon Figure Skating Club and has been a board director with the North Okanagan Cycling Society, an organization that advocates for local cyclists.


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. communities push back against climate change damages campaign

Just Posted

Sicamous council withdraws support for arena name change

Opposition from the public came swiftly after council resolved to support the name change on Jan. 30

Photos: Sicamous braves the frigid lake waters for polar bear swim

Eager swimers lined the lakeside despite a frosty morning

Sparks fly off Steinway Grand during Vernon Valentine’s show

CONCERT REVIEW: NOCCA piano duo impresses

Fundraiser started for mother who had stroke while visiting Central Okanagan family

Tina Parry was visiting her daughter Rita Bruce Nanakeain and grandsons when she had a stroke

Salmon Arm students win province-wide Great Waters Challenge

Video, mural and song about saving the salmon claims the top prize

VIDEO: Historic night in Red Deer as 2019 Canada Winter Games kicks off

Star-studded Opening Ceremony features athletes from across Canada

Okanagan College professor awarded for promoting financial literacy

Leigh Sindlinger received a Distinguished Service Award for inspiring financial literacy in youth

Poll: What do you think of Family Day weekend’s move?

Until this year, Family Day has fallen on the second Monday in February

B.C. athlete takes home gold in freestyle aerials at Canada Games

Brayden Kuroda won the event with a combined score of 121.65.

Cabinet likely to extend deadline to reconsider Trans Mountain pipeline

The can’t decide the pipeline’s fate until a new round of consultations with Indigenous communities

B.C. government provides $75,000 towards salmon study

Study looks at abundance and health of Pacific salmon in Gulf of Alaska

Murdered and missing honoured at Stolen Sisters Memorial March in B.C.

‘We come together to make change within the systems in our society’

UBC researchers develop inexpensive tool to test drinking water

The tricoder can test for biological contamination in real-time

Disgraced ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner released from prison

He was convicted of having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl in 2017

Most Read