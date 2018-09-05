Officials from Armstrong Regional Cooperative present executive members of the North Okanagan Hospice Society with the proceeds from Fuel Good Day, at the Coop station in Vernon in 2017. (Black Press file photo)

Okanagan Cooperative raising funds for charity

Annual Fuel Good Day takes place Sept. 18 in Vernon, Armstrong, Salmon Arm

Fill up your vehicle, feel good about helping a North Okanagan-Shuswap organization.

The Armstrong Regional Co-op invites its members and customers to fill up and “fuel” good as part of Fuel Good Day Tuesday, Sept. 18.

On that day, 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold at Armstrong Regional Cooperative gas bars in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm will be donated to local charities. This includes all grades of gasoline and diesel fuel.

RELATED: Vernon residents raise $2,363 for North Okanagan Hospice Society on Fuel Good Day

The Armstrong gas bar (3550 Okanagan Street) will support the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club – Armstrong Food Bank; the Salmon Arm gas bar (3100 Highway 1) will support the Shuswap Hospital Foundation, and the Vernon gas bar (3530-27th Street) will support the North Okanagan Hospice Society.

During Fuel Good Day, the gas bars will have giveaways, member draws, a barbeque, music, visits from its mascot, Cooper, and player visits from the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, Vernon Vipers, and North Okanagan Knights.

The Armstrong Regional Co-op is a retail co-operative that has proudly served the Okanagan and Shuswap for more than 96 years. Today, the Armstrong Co-op serves more than 18,000 members. Since 2013, the Armstrong Regional Co-op has returned more than $17 million to its members in cash back and equity, while contributing to many community organizations and initiatives.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 1.5 per cent
Next story
Bank of Canada holds interest rate for now, puts more focus on NAFTA

Just Posted

Shuswap woman fights for silver at international jiu-jitsu competition

Christine Ahola of Enderby earns silver at World Masters

Tuesday night accident closes Trans-Canada Highway in Shuswap

Highway re-opened east of Sicamous in the early morning hours of Wednesday

From Peachland to Revelstoke, housing sales take a dip

The real estate market is continuing on a cooling trend.

New president appointed to Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke Mountain Resort announced the appointment of Dave Brownlie as president. Brownlie… Continue reading

Fungi Fest a chance to marvel at mushrooms

Pick, eat and learn about the wild fungi that grow in B.C.’s woods at the annual event in Sicamous

Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

The prime minister was in Edmonton on Wednesday to meet with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users should have right to buy pot in stores

City of Vancouver required medical marijuana dispensaries to be licensed starting in June 2015

Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single

Bank of Canada holds interest rate for now, puts more focus on NAFTA

Bank of Canada said more hikes should be expected thanks to encouraging economic stats

BC Conservatives want taxes to pay for addictions treatment program

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon said what’s being done now is not working

Armstrong IPE parade winners announced

Roughly 90 entries in parade this year

Okanagan Cooperative raising funds for charity

Annual Fuel Good Day takes place Sept. 18 in Vernon, Armstrong, Salmon Arm

VIDEO: Fish farm protester on Vancouver Island tapes herself to ship

Marine Harvest’s Orca Chief was taken over by protesters at Point Hope Shipyard in Victoria

Most Read