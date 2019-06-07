Okanagan luxury home up for auction

A premier auction house will go live July 18 in the Okanagan

The home is located at 15510 Whiskey Cove in Lake Country. (Supplied)

If you can afford the life of luxury in the Okanagan and are currently searching for a beautiful place to call home, Lambert & Co. may have just the thing for you.

Located at 15510 Whiskey Cove in Lake Country, a residence was listed at $7,990,000 and will be sold without reserve, during a live auction on July 18.

Solaris, the luxury lakefront home is located on an 1.1 acre parcel of land with a private beach.

Alec Lambert, founder and CEO of Lambert & Co. said the residence encompasses luxurious indoor and outdoor living.

“We are very excited to launch the auction of Solaris, an exceptional lakefront retreat in a thriving area of the Okanagan. We will be hosting a number of events throughout the campaign, as well as offering our signature live-in viewings, providing ample opportunity for prospective buyers to experience the property,” Lambert said.

Trista Zinger, the former owner and seller of Solaris, said she built the home as a retreat for entertaining friends and raising children.

“It’s the perfect place to create lasting memories.”

Since 2009, Lambert & Co.’s auctions have generated over $1,000,000 for local non-profit organizations.

Running alongside this auction are separate charity events for the Mamas for Mamas foundation an Okanagan charity that offers poverty relief and mental health services to mothers, caregivers and their children. Proceeds of the parallel charity auction events will go to Mamas for Mamas.

Pre-auction events and bidder registrations open June 6.

For more information click here.

