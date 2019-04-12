(Photo contributed — Scott Monuik)

Okanagan pet store raises paws for assistance dogs

On Saturday, April 27, volunteers and pets from Paw Prints Rescue will be on site at Vernon Total Pet to meet anyone interested in adopting a pet

April is Pet Appreciation Month and in honour of it, specialty pet food and supplies retailer Total Pet is selling paper PAWs for the entire month with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS).

Held annually at Pet Valu’s family of stores across Canada, Pet Appreciation Month is one of Canada’s most successful pet fundraisers. Since Pet Appreciation Month started nine years ago, it has raised $8 million for Canadian welfare organizations and found homes for 10,200 homeless pets. During April, Total Pet stores will be selling PAWs for $2, $5 or $10.

“We have been partnering with PADS assistance dogs for almost two years now and through our store’s donations, PADS has been able to add four more dogs in training to our local PADS group,” said Erin Kronbauer, manager, Total Pet Vernon. “We’re so delighted to support this important cause and we love when the local PADS pups drop into the store for a visit.”

As Pet Appreciation Month is also designed to find “Forever Homes” for pets in need, on Saturday, April 27, volunteers and pets from Paw Prints Rescue will be on site at Total Pet to meet individuals and families looking to adopt a pet. The focus of the event is to find the right “Forever Home” for the right pet. Prospective pet parents will have the opportunity to play with the pets and speak to volunteers about each pet’s individual needs and personality to determine if they are the right fit.

Total Pet is located at 3302 32 St., in Vernon and 1985 Harvey Ave., in Kelowna.

Related: Pet Planet picks up Lumby’s cannabis for pets

Related: Prep for pets encourged

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon auto body shop achieves certification only 5 per cent of Canadian mechanics can
Next story
Southwest grounds Boeing Max jets until August

Just Posted

Hiker breaks leg in fall from steep Gleneden trail, airlifted to hospital

Search and rescue carry 47-year-old man with painful fracture to waiting medical helicopter

Gas prices jump at Shuswap pumps

Cost per litre spikes throughout Okanagan and in Lower Mainland

Sam Muik finds TV career through dance and determination

Shuswap dance instructor Patty Fleming recalls awkward farm kid driven to excel

Province to bolster number of doctors and medical services in the South Okanagan

Expect six new GPs, five new nurse practitioners and 11 additional health-care professionals.

Third World brings reggae fusion infusion to Roots and Blues

Lifetime achievement award winners added to festival slate

Okanagan-raised songstress ROYAL releases video featuring Riverdale cast

“Vessel” is the lead track from Heart of Shadows, and the single recently crossed over 100,000 streams on Spotify.

Armstrong toastmaster heading to Langley competition

Robin Procter recently won the 3rd level Division L Toastmasters contest held in Vernon

Rising Okanagan property values reduce projected taxes

One North Okanagan city has reduced the increase due to rise is residential assessments

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

VIDEO: Mudslide blocks road to bridge near Williams Lake

A mass of mud and debris swept down likely because of heavy rains and hail earlier in the week

Kelowna named No. 1 mid-size Canadian city for sport hosting

Kelowna was recognized by the Canadian Sport Tourism Alliance

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

U.S. prosecutors say John Phillip Stirling is charged with possession

Alleged prohibited driver fails to flee from police

Both Vernon suspects remain in custody to appear on future court dates

Most Read