Vernon’s top three favourite restaurants based on Skip The Dishes orders are RAKU Rice & Noodle Bar, Lynn’s Vietnamese Restaurant and Sakura Sushi and Japanese Sushi. (Skip The Dishes photo)

Okanagan resident orders Skip The Dishes over 200 times in 2019

Butter Chicken skips line to top city’s food chain, maintains No. 1 spot

If every order of butter chicken purchased by Vernonites was laid out 3.5 metres apart, it would cover the entire 5.8 kilometre BX Creek Trail. If you wanted to eat that, it’s 1,700 orders of the delicious Indian cuisine.

“You’d be very, very full,” Skip The Dishes communications specialist Melanie Loeb said.

Butter chicken was the most popular item ordered in Vernon through the food delivery service Skip The Dishes.

Coming in second place is the Junior Chicken burger from McDonald’s, with nearly 1,600 orders.

“With all of those orders, you’d be able to put nearly two burgers in every seat at the Kal Tire Place for a Vipers game,” Loeb said.

Beef donairs rounded out the third spot with more than 1,300 orders.

“Vernon’s cravings are pretty close to the rest of Canada’s; the Top 3 national favourites are butter chicken, poutine and dynamite rolls,” Loeb said. “You’re right on track, Vernon.”

The top restaurants ordered from are RAKU Rice & Noodle Bar, Lynn’s Vietnamese Restaurant and Sakura Sushi & Japanese Sushi.

“We love seeing you support local independent restaurant owners (and we know they love it, too),” Loeb said.

Vernon’s single biggest order was a whopping $285, which included 11 salads and 10 Oreo Jars.

“While that’s certainly impressive, it’s not even close to Canada’s biggest order of the year: a $4,004 order coming out of the GTA (Greater Toronto Area),” Loeb said.

One Vernonite in particular loves Skip The Dishes a lot. This individual ordered a total of 209 times in 2019 — that’s an order every second day from Jan. 1 until Dec. 4. Although, that loyal customer doesn’t scratch the surface compared to Canada’s most frequent orderer.

The country’s most frequent orderer more than triples that, with 764 orders so far, which equates to more than two orders a day.

READ MORE: Vernon loves their butter chicken: Skip The Dishes

READ MORE: Vernon’s 500th lung transplant, from Vernon, delivers thanks

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon’s True Leaf cannabis sees big uptick in second quarter
Next story
Donations sought to help North Okanagan kids afford Christmas

Just Posted

Concerns remain for reconfigured Highway 1/Balmoral intersection

Province announces upgrade completion, public’s attention drawn to frontage roads

Salmon Arm RCMP found justified in using garden hose during rooftop standoff

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Residents asked to share ideas on housing needs in Salmon Arm

Open house set for Thursday, Dec. 5 at city hall with city staff, housing task force and consultants

CSRD abandons $8.9 million water system expansion in North Shuswap

Plans being drawn up to acquire and upgrade smaller water system in the Scotch Creek area

Salmon Arm businesses want to give family in need a lift

Braby Motors, Fix Auto, Kal Tire and SASCU bring back Christmas van giveaway

Downtown association crew checks on those sleeping rough

The team’s morning rounds take them around the downtown core

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Car break-ins all too common in North Okanagan

EDITORIAL: It seems we can’t even go a week without someone having their window smashed

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

RCMP tackle suspect at Okanagan Toyota dealership

Swift incident “impressive,” takedown by police

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

Okanagan golf courses among Canada’s best

Both tracks at Vernon’s Predator Ridge crack top-20 in list of 50 best public courses in the country

B.C. bans logging in sensitive Silverdaisy area in Skagit River Valley

Minister says no more timber licences will be awarded for the area, also known as the ‘doughnut hole’

Most Read