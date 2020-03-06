Okanagan’s Kingfisher shores up as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

KingFisher Welded Sportfishing was named one of the best managed companies in Canada for the third year. Pictured in 2018: Thomas Tobias, director & team lead (CIBC), Byron Bolton, CEO, KingFisher Boats and Doug Purdie, partner,audit and assurance (Deloitte)

Local boat builder KingFisher Boats continues to lead the pack with their third prestigious Canada’s Best Managed designation.

In 2019, KingFisher saw continued growth in key markets, and invested in their future with a 18,000 sq. ft expansion and increased production capacity driven by a 20 per cent larger workforce

KingFisher Boats is amongst best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies demonstrating investment in talent and technology, innovation in a competitive environment, and an increased focus on global competition. Canada’s Best Managed companies have a clear and concise strategy, capability to invest in R&D, tools and proprietary equipment and a strong emphasis on corporate social responsibility.

CEO Byron Bolton said 2019 was a big year for KingFisher Boats.

“First, we focused on our people and delivered a new manufacturing and parts space; we innovated and launched a 31’ version of our flagship GFX offshore product; we grew our distribution by adding new dealers; and implemented continuous improvement processes — all while delivering 650 high-quality hand-built aluminum boats that enrich our customers lives,” said Bolton.

Now in its 27th year, Canada’s Best Managed Companies remains one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the caliber of their management abilities and practices.

“This year’s Best Managed winners are a testament to the success found when businesses are deliberate about seizing the opportunity to do better; they invest in game-changing technology, commit to their corporate purpose and social responsibility, and solidify their place on the world stage,” said Kari Lockhart, partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “Canada’s Best Managed Companies celebrate a community of the strongest private businesses that shape our country and fuel Canada’s competitiveness, creating sustainable economic growth in an evolving global market.”

