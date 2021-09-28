Orchard Park Mall open its doors in 1971.

Orchard Park in Kelowna celebrates 50 years

On this day 50 years ago the Orchard Park Mall opened its doors with just two tenants, Simpsons-Sears and The Bay, which was still under construction.

Catherine Whittingstall, Orchard Park’s general manager, said the mall was developed on a former orchard somewhat ‘out of town’ at the time and cost $10 million to build.

Since 1971, Orchard Park has undergone many renovations with the most current project taking place to replace the Sears Home location with a new entrance and the arrival of Structure and Planet Fitness, set to open in early 2022.

Today, there are more than 160 retailers in the mall which is the largest enclosed shopping centre between Calgary and Vancouver.

New this past summer, Canadian Blood Services Plasma Centre opened its doors in July.

“It’s a place to meet, reconnect and belong. Orchard Park provides residents of Kelowna, the Okanagan Valley, and the year-round 1.9 million tourists who frequent the area a superior shopping experience,” said Whittingstall.

