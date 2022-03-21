Locked-out CP Rail workers protest outside the Lachine Intermodal facility in Montreal, Sunday, March 20, 2022. The pressure is on in Ottawa today as a CP Rail work stoppage enters its second day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ottawa under pressure as CP Rail stoppage enters second day, talks continue

Industry leaders and politicians have urged the federal government to end labour dispute

The pressure is on in Ottawa today as a CP Rail work stoppage enters its second day.

Industry leaders and politicians have urged Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan to end the labour dispute after 3,000 conductors, engineers and train and yard workers were off the job over the weekend.

The company and union both blamed each other for causing the work stoppage, though both also said they were still talking with federal mediators on Sunday.

Canadian Chamber of Commerce President Perrin Beatty says O’Regan must table back to work legislation immediately. He warns the consequences to the supply chain — already battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty in northern Europe — could be severe.

The House of Commons resumes today following a two-week break, so legislation could come immediately if the government so chooses.

But a spokeswoman for O’Regan said yesterday that the government believes the best deal is reached at the bargaining table.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canadian Pacific Railway issues 72-hour lockout notice on Teamsters Canada

CP RailLabour

Previous story
Provincial competition law needed to address the power of gig work platforms
Next story
Registration closing soon for Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur

Just Posted

Lori Jenks sits with a photo of her brother Brian Jenks taken as a youth. Lori and her two siblings grew up in Salmon Arm. Brian died in October 2021 due to ingesting fentanyl and benzodiazepine, a victim in Canada’s opioid crisis. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Everyone’s best friend’ dies from toxic drugs in Salmon Arm, sister lobbies for safe drug supply

Kelowna fire truck. (File photo)
Large grass fire near Kelowna airport likely caused by tossed cigarette

The return of the sockeye salmon to the Okanagan Valley watershed is the result of an initiative by the Okanagan Nation Alliance to restore the spawning channel capabilities of the Okanagan River. (File photo)
Flooding inevitable if building beside Okanagan waterways: fisheries biologist

Daniel Panetta and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks will play the Wenatchee Wild in the first round of the 2022 B.C. Hockey League playoffs. Salmon Arm fell 4-1 to the Spruce Kings in Prince George Saturday, March 19, and will close out the regular season at home Saturday, March 26, against Trail. (Chris Fowler Photo)
Spruce Kings slip past Salmon Arm Silverbacks