PacificSport and SportHealth team up to subsidize physiotherapy for members

The partnership is touted as the first of its kind in Salmon Arm

PacificSport Interior BC has announced a new SportHealth partnership with Live Well Physiotherapy which will provide $40 physiotherapy and kinesiology treatment to all registered athletes and coaches. (Pixabay)

PacificSport Interior BC has announced a new SportHealth partnership with Live Well Physiotherapy, touted as the first of its kind in Salmon Arm.

Effective June 6, Live Well Physiotherapy is providing $40 physiotherapy and kinesiology treatment to all registered athletes and coaches.

Live Well Physiotherapist owner and physiotherapist, Kim Scranton, says she loves the challenge of working with each person and their unique situation to find an approach that makes her physio sessions and home programs as effective and enjoyable as possible.

“The team at Live Well Physiotherapy is extremely excited to partner with PacificSport Interior BC,” said Scranton. “We are thrilled to have an opportunity to apply our passion for rehabilitation and sport performance to help support this group of dedicated athletes and coaches in their pursuit of excellence.”

Erin Pincott, Sport Performance Coordinator for PacificSport, is looking forward to the partnership.

“We are happy to have Live Well Physiotherapy as the first partnership of its kind in Salmon Arm, allowing us to better support our athletes and coaches who live throughout our region.”

