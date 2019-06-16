PacificSport Interior BC has announced a new SportHealth partnership with Live Well Physiotherapy which will provide $40 physiotherapy and kinesiology treatment to all registered athletes and coaches. (Pixabay)

PacificSport and SportHealth team up to subsidize physiotherapy for members

The partnership is touted as the first of its kind in Salmon Arm

PacificSport Interior BC has announced a new SportHealth partnership with Live Well Physiotherapy, touted as the first of its kind in Salmon Arm.

Effective June 6, Live Well Physiotherapy is providing $40 physiotherapy and kinesiology treatment to all registered athletes and coaches.

Read more: Physiotherapist to open practice in Sicamous

Read more: Nearly half of Canada’s Paralympic team has ties to B.C.

Live Well Physiotherapist owner and physiotherapist, Kim Scranton, says she loves the challenge of working with each person and their unique situation to find an approach that makes her physio sessions and home programs as effective and enjoyable as possible.

“The team at Live Well Physiotherapy is extremely excited to partner with PacificSport Interior BC,” said Scranton. “We are thrilled to have an opportunity to apply our passion for rehabilitation and sport performance to help support this group of dedicated athletes and coaches in their pursuit of excellence.”

Read more: Youth of the Okanagan won’t be bored this Spring Break

Read more: Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too

Erin Pincott, Sport Performance Coordinator for PacificSport, is looking forward to the partnership.

“We are happy to have Live Well Physiotherapy as the first partnership of its kind in Salmon Arm, allowing us to better support our athletes and coaches who live throughout our region.”

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Just Posted

Dedicated Girl Guide leader recognized with Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

Maryann Brock has volunteered with Girl Guides for 37 years

$30,000 donation for outdoor classroom in Salmon Arm to honour beloved teacher

Funds from Armstrong Regional Co-op to go to the Shannon Sharp Learning Circle

New South Shuswap community park proposed for Blind Bay

Regional district proposes the purchase of 9.5 acres now known as Centennial Field

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and heat continue Saturday

Environment Canada forecasts highs of 30 C throughout the Okanagan Saturday

Salmon Arm basketball star to be inducted into national hall of fame

One of Sargent’s many achievements is holding the Olympic record for most assists for 20 years

10 facts about Father’s Day

Did you know that the special day for dads was first celebrated in 1910?

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Summerland pioneers had connection to Middlesex, England

Harry Dunsdon and Richard Turner became cattlemen

Northern B.C. family remembers murdered Indigenous woman with memorial walk

Still no closure for Ramona Wilson’s family 25 years later

Vernon seeks additional fetal alcohol syndrome support B.C.-wide

“We are making a difference but we could make even more of a difference”

B.C. university to offer mentorship program for former youth in care

Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU

Gambler 500 hits Okanagan back roads

Hundreds of off road enthusiasts are rallying in the South Okanagan this… Continue reading

Cyclists competing in one of the toughest bike races on the planet pass through Fernie

Divide riders looking strong as they finish first leg of 4160 km race

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

Most Read