Virtual Rcades in Kelowna lets you ride a rollercoaster, pilot a plane, or speed in a race car using virtual reality. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Pilot a plane or ride a rollercoaster at Kelowna’s newest arcade

Bookings can be made online

Brothers Kyle and Michael Markus grew up in Kelowna and watched all the fun stuff like the Flinstones shut down.

The pair wanted to give back to the community and bring back activities more than just hitting the beach.

Kyle says the project has been five years in the making, but together they finally opened Virtual Rcades.

“There are lots of virtual reality arcades where you go and put on the headset and you look at visuals. What we want to do is we want to take it to the next level where you’re not just seeing it but you’re feeling it,” Kyle said.

The gaming centre hasn’t been open for long, but lots of people have already come by to check it out.

Kyle said you can book for an hour at $40 per person. They keep groupings small to ensure no one has to wait around.

“We brought in technology that is very complex from overseas to Kelowna. It’s the first time it’s ever been done in North America, but we really wanted to bring it to Kelowna first so we could give back to our community and give our community something to do now.”

The simulations are ever changing because different visuals and scenarios can be programmed into the various machines, meaning there is always something new to try.

“We have rollercoasters, F-1 racecars, jetpacks, war machines, anything you can really think of we have it. My favourite would be the 360 spinner in the back that will flip you upsidedown like a washing machine,” Kyle said.

The brothers are excited to finally be open and have customers eager to try out the different machines. They said if all goes well Virtual Rcades could become a franchise in the future.

“I believe this is the future of entertainment. You can’t go much further, because now you’re fully immersed in the action. You’re not just seeing it, you’re feeling it – you’re flying like a bird, you’re riding on a hot air balloon, you’re riding on a rollercoaster, but you’re never leaving your space.”

Check out the new business on Findlay Rd. Book your time slot online at virtualrcades.com.

