Popular Vernon pub for sale at bargain price

A popular Vernon pub has been listed for sale, at a price point that may be surprising.

Sir Winston’s Pub and Liquor Store is listed on Realtor.ca with an asking price of $99,000. Only the pub is for sale; not the liquor store.

The pub, located at 2705 32nd Street, off Highway 97, was built in 1970.

According to the listing, the pub comes with a commercial kitchen and an “amazing staff.”

The asking price is cheap considering the pub just recently underwent renovations to the tune of more than $100,000.

Realtor Bikram Singh said the reason for the cheap asking price is that the seller is eager to sell the business sooner than later.

“He’s just motivated to opt out of the business and he has other business ventures that he wants to get into,” Singh said, adding pubs are historically “pretty tough to sell in any market.”

Singh added there has been quite a bit of interest in the business since it was listed for sale, with four offers from people in the Lower Mainland and some offers from the Okanagan as well.

“We’ve had a few offers but the seller is just kind of waiting right now because we expect a couple more offers coming in before he makes a decision,” Singh said.

