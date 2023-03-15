Workers gut the building at 230 Ross St. NE, formerly home to the Salmon Arm KFC, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The recently purchased property is being cleaned up to be leased or possibly re-sold. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Workers gut the building at 230 Ross St. NE, formerly home to the Salmon Arm KFC, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The recently purchased property is being cleaned up to be leased or possibly re-sold. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Renovation of former Salmon Arm fast food restaurant fuels speculation

Realtor says property being cleaned up for lease or resale

A fast food franchise’s return to its former downtown Salmon Arm location is not currently in the works.

Renovations at a commercial property at 230 Ross St. NE have prompted speculation about what might be going into the building that once housed a KFC. While it’s been suggested on social media that KFC itself might be returning to the location, realtor Jim Grieve said this is not true. He explained a sale of the building/property was completed about a month ago, but there are currently no new tenants lined up.

“We’re just in the process of cleaning it up and either looking for a new tenant or someone to buy it,” said Grieve.

Grieve’s listing describes the property along the Trans-Canada Highway as a one-storey, 1,658-square-foot “high profile stand-alone commercial building with approximately 120 feet of frontage,” in a “high traffic area in the centre of the downtown core.”

The former Salmon Arm KFC closed its doors on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2019.

