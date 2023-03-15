Renovation of former Salmon Arm fast food restaurant fuels speculation

Realtor says property being cleaned up for lease or resale

A fast food franchise’s return to its former downtown Salmon Arm location is not currently in the works.

Renovations at a commercial property at 230 Ross St. NE have prompted speculation about what might be going into the building that once housed a KFC. While it’s been suggested on social media that KFC itself might be returning to the location, realtor Jim Grieve said this is not true. He explained a sale of the building/property was completed about a month ago, but there are currently no new tenants lined up.

“We’re just in the process of cleaning it up and either looking for a new tenant or someone to buy it,” said Grieve.

Grieve’s listing describes the property along the Trans-Canada Highway as a one-storey, 1,658-square-foot “high profile stand-alone commercial building with approximately 120 feet of frontage,” in a “high traffic area in the centre of the downtown core.”

The former Salmon Arm KFC closed its doors on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2019.

