Request to extend hours for liquor sales comes to Salmon Arm council

Tanto Latte in Salmon Arm has applied to extend its hours, a request which came to city council on April 11, 2023. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

A Salmon Arm restaurant wants to change the hours it sells liquor, which requires input from city council.

Tanto Latte, located at 1481 10th Ave. SW, is currently permitted to sell liquor from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days per week, under its licence with the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

Council heard at its April 11 meeting that the owner would like to extend the hours from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., also seven days a week.

“The owner of the establishment is requesting this change in order to better reflect the actual hours when patrons may wish to have access to alcoholic refreshments, specifically referencing the low volume of sales in the forenoon hours,” said a report from Maurice Roy, the city’s manager of permits and licensing.

He said the restaurant is licenced under temporary expanded seating areas, so it can extend seating to an outdoor patio while not exceeding a limit of 36 people.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he fully supported the request and wondered why it was ever just to 5 p.m.

Mayor Alan Harrison said he thinks this would allow the owners to appeal to a younger demographic, not that only younger people would patronize the restaurant.

“If this gives them more to do in the evenings, that’s good…”

Council voted unanimously that it had no objections to the change and it also opted out of the province’s comment and public consultation process.

#Salmon Armrestaurant