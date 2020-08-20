Revelstoke’s Jackie Rhind shows off her new matchstick sized pregnancy and ovulation testing strips from her company Ovry. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke entrepreneur launches new pregnancy testing company

The company Ovry launches this summer

One Revelstokian quit her job a year ago to start a company this summer supplying something she said is severely lacking in Canada – inexpensive, convenient and less wasteful pregnancy tests.

“I’m aiming to help empower women,” said Jackie Rhind, creator of Ovry. Rhind is also a Revelstoke city councillor.

Pregnancy tests in the grocery store can cost up to $30. However, Rhind said there is a huge markup as they probably cost less than a dollar to make.

“It makes me so mad. It’s a rip off.”

She said many companies capitalize on the vulnerability of women who are desperate for answers.

Having used grocery store pregnancy tests herself, she said buying them can have an element of shame attached.

“You buy five other items at the store to try and hide the test. And you just hope you don’t run into your boyfriend’s mom at checkout,” Rhind said.

So, Rhind found a Canadian manufacturer and launched her own pregnancy and ovulation testing company that she said is superior and more discreet.

The tests are slightly larger than a match and according to company’s website over 99 per cent accurate with prices starting at $16 for a package of four tests.

Rhind said the urine testing strips can detect pregnancy as soon as five days before an expected period.

The company’s goal is to sell across Canada online at myovry.com and eventually expand into the U.S. market. Rhind said her product is less wasteful than many others, as they are smaller and produced in Canada, rather than abroad.

One per cent of proceeds will be donated to charities that help empower women.

Rhind said launching her own business is a huge learning curve.

For example, she spent hours solely researching barcodes. Turns out there’s specific codes for online sales and in-store purchases, all dependent on expiry dates.

“I had no idea,” said Rhind.

If the company fails, Rhind said hopefully she at least brings awareness that other options for pregnancy testing exist.

Rhind had to delay her company’s launch from the spring as her manufacturer had to pivot and make COVID-19 testing strips instead to help with shortages.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BirthsBusiness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap landmark the Burner Grille up for sale

Just Posted

Shuswap landmark the Burner Grille up for sale

Malakwa restaurant built in former beehive burner on the market

Falkland firefighters assist with Pentiction blaze

Two firefighters and a water tender are in action on the Christie Mountain fire.

Morning Start: The Olympics used to hold events in fine arts

Your morning start for Thursday, August 20, 2020

Fort St. John man dies in single-vehicle crash in Turtle Valley

Chase RCMP report the driver was not wearing a seat belt

Police locate parent of young child found alone on Chase Falkland Road

Ambulance personnel called in to assess condition of child and parent

Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

New benefits for recovery and caretakers also announced

Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Dziekanski’s death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against officers involved

Revelstoke entrepreneur launches new pregnancy testing company

The company Ovry launches this summer

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen directors grateful for firefighting efforts

Fire near Okanagan Falls is being held at 1,400 hectares

Online discussion planned for North Okanagan supportive housing project

Virtual neighbourhood information session on 52-unit BC Housing project in Vernon set for Aug. 26

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen works to address ransomware attack

Internet and email taken offline following attempted attack on Aug. 11

Penticton residents under evacuation alert urged to plan ahead

ESS provides the provincial government with your contact information in case of an evacuation order

Anti-abortion sign vandalized again in North Okanagan

Pro-Life Society unsure if the sign can still be used

B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Compensation may be paid after 18,000 incorrect marks in 2019

Most Read