Ride sharing company Uride is planning to launch in Vernon in November 2022. (Uride/Facebook)

Ride sharing company expecting to launch in Vernon this month

Uride started recruiting drivers ealier this year

A Canadian ride sharing company will soon bring its services to Vernon.

Following successful launches in Kelowna, Kamloops and Prince George, Uride is ready to continue its expansion in B.C. by hitting Vernon’s streets.

The company announced Tuesday, Nov. 1 that it’s eyeing a potential November launch in Vernon.

The company started recruiting drivers earlier this year and is offering incentives of $1,500 weekly guarantees for “All Star drivers” and various sign-on bonuses for part-time drivers.

“Vernon, like many other small to medium sized communities in B.C. is underserved when it comes to safe, reliable and affordable transportation options,” said Ravi Dhami, Uride’s regional operations manager for Western Canada.

“We’ve heard from the locals as well as the tourists who come to Vernon that finding a taxi can be nearly impossible at times. We plan on coming into Vernon with the ultimate goal of reducing impaired driving and ensuring that anyone who needs a ride is able to get one within minutes.”

Vernon residents can download the Uride app on the App Store and Google Play to stay tuned for Uride’s launch promotions, which will include a variety of discounts.

To download the app, apply to drive or learn more about Uride promotions, visit uridetech.com.

