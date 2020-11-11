Bastion in the Winter is one of Salmon Arm photographer/digital artist John Berger’s prints that people can take home in puzzle form. (Shuswap Photo Craft image)

Bastion in the Winter is one of Salmon Arm photographer/digital artist John Berger’s prints that people can take home in puzzle form. (Shuswap Photo Craft image)

Salmon Arm artist offers way to own not just one, but 1,000 pieces of the Shuswap

Westgate Art Gallery owner, photographer John Berger turns his landscapes into puzzles

If you can’t visit the Shuswap, John Berger has a way for you to piece together a Shuswap experience from the comfort of home.

Capturing images of the region is a passion for Berger, the photographer/digital artist who runs the Westgate Art Gallery at the Westgate Public Market. There, prints of his colourful landscape work are available to purchase in a variety of options, including wood window frames, calendars and clocks.

One of his more recent offerings requires a bit of work by the buyer/recipient before it might be suitable to hang on a wall.

“One of our customers that came into our gallery had commented, ‘Wow, that would make a great puzzle,’ and I said, ‘Well yeah, why didn’t we think of that a couple of years ago!’” explained Berger. “Anyway, they do make great puzzles.”

Berger had several of his images of iconic Shuswap landscapes transformed into 1,000 piece puzzles.

“The last order I got online was a young lady that lives here who is sending it to her grandmother in Saskatchewan because she won’t be with them for Christmas this year,” said Berger.

“We’re promoting it as a good way for people that don’t live here but want to be here, to spend some time in the Shuswap.”

While Berger typically uses Shuswap businesses whenever possible, puzzles, he explained, are a very specialized industry.

“Especially at the volume level we do, so we use a company in Slovakia, believe it or not,” said Berger. “So they’re made in Europe, very good quality though…, the pieces are all very precise.”

Berger said he got into photography about 14 years ago, inspired by the Northern Lights and sunsets and sunrises he saw while working in the Northwest Territories.

“The environment here is absolutely beautiful and it really just evolved from there,” said Berger, who is also a woodworker and makes what he calls “Shuswap cabin furniture” to sell at the gallery.

In addition to the gallery, Berger also sells his work on Etsy and on his Shuswap Photo Craft website.

Read more: Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

Read more: Canadian company reports promising early Phase 1 test results of possible COVID-19 vaccine

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm photographer offers way to own not just one, but 1,000 pieces of the Shuswap

Just Posted

Bastion in the Winter is one of Salmon Arm photographer/digital artist John Berger’s prints that people can take home in puzzle form. (Shuswap Photo Craft image)
Salmon Arm artist offers way to own not just one, but 1,000 pieces of the Shuswap

Westgate Art Gallery owner, photographer John Berger turns his landscapes into puzzles

RCMP officers ended a pursuit Nov. 9, 2020 using a spike belt near Revelstoke. (Black Press - file photo)
Police pursuit ends with spike belt near Revelstoke

The immobilized vehicle fails to stop for police near Salmon Arm before racing east

Salmon Arm’s Shirley Pilcher, a resident at Mount Ida Mews, poses in this image for her poem, Escape. (Contributed)
Confined by COVID-19: Salmon Arm senior poet reflects on loneliness in lockdown

Shirley Pilcher’s latest books inspired by caring staff and challenges of pandemic

The COVID-19 testing site at the Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre has moved to the Vernon Health Centre at 1440-14th Ave. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health discourages non-essential travel following spike in COVID-19 cases

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry recently issued regional orders for Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health

Recovery is underway at the site of a semi truck crash in the South Shuswap. (Geri Sanborn/Facebook)
Semi being recovered after collision on Highway 1 in Blind Bay

Reports on social media indicate one lane of traffic closed

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Mixed Up Productions)
Okanagan-raised artist normalizes being “other” in new film

“Mixed Up” debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 11

Detail from World Wars Mural by Michelle Loughery located at 3202 32nd St. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo)
Virtual Okanagan exhibit remembers

Museum provides online place to honour those from the North Okanagan who served Canada

94-year-old Kelowna Veteran and retired reverend, Dick Fletcher sits in his living room, reminiscing about his time in the military. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘Peace is the most important thing we have’: Okanagan WWII veteran reflects

Dick Fletcher is one of two remaining Second World War veterans in Kelowna

Powerhouse Theatre in Vernon is back with two shows announced for December 2020. (File photo)
The show will go on at Okanagan’s Powerhouse Theatre

The theatre is back with two shows in December after closing for fall due to pandemic

Heather Maling and crash researcher Radovan Zivanovic searching for small pieces from the crash site where Officer Henry Carruthers, of Trail, was killed in the Second World War. Photo: Submitted
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home

Henry Carruthers is buried in the Belgrade War Cemetery in Serbia.

Summerland’s Remembrance Day ceremonies have provided people with the opportunity to consider the sacrifices made by those who served during times of war. (Summerland Review file photo)
Many veterans have repeated messages about the importance of preventing another war

There’s a picture in our files at the Summerland Review showing a… Continue reading

The pink dot indicates a relatively larger quake, first marked at 4.3, south of Haida Gwaii on Nov. 10. (Earthquakes Canada)
No tsunami after 4.2 magnitude earthquake reported near Haida Gwaii

Earthquakes Canada noted the tremour shortly after 5 p.m.

Most Read