Salmon Arm business looks to support people on their health and wellness journeys

An experience with chronic pain put Jason Persaud on a journey that would bring him to Salmon Arm, where he now helps others with their health issues.

Persaud is the founder of Excito Life, which he opened January 2023 at 551 Trans-Canada Highway (by the downtown Tim Hortons, behind Grillers Meats). There, Persaud and several practitioners offer a variety of health and wellness services, including massage, Reiki, chiropractic care and physiotherapy. There is a hot/cold room with a sauna and cold plunge tub, a red-light therapy room and a gym.

In addition to running Excito Life, Persaud is also a bioenergetic medicine practitioner, a CHEK (corrective exercise and high-performance Kenisiology) professional, a certified holistic nutritionist, a registered holistic health practitioner and a holistic lifestyle and health coach/personal trainer. He’s also pursuing a PhD in Natural Medicine.

In short, Persaud said people see him when they’re not having succuess with more mainstream avenues.

“We just offer a different perspective for people that may not have seen success in other ways,” said Persaud. “Say you’ve been going to the chiro and the chiro isn’t quite getting you out of pain, or you’re struggling to find success with a doctor – not that I’m a doctor – but what else can we do to support you in your lifestyle to not be in discomfort?”

Persaud said our health-care system is fantastic for many things, but is poor when it comes to resolving chronic issues. He said he suffered his own pain and mental health issues in his early 20s when he worked as a strength and conditioning coach.

“I started having really bad gut issues, IBS… and I was clinically depressed,” said Persaud. “The medical system wanted to give me a pill, and I know the gut and the brain are connected and I know my gut isn’t very good, so I was like, let me just work on that for a little while before I start taking pharmaceuticals. This basically sent me down the road I’m on now.”

Persaud said he opened a clinic in Burlington, Ont. in August 2019. Then the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and he “had to pull the plug on it.” He decided to leave Ontario and began looking at growing economies in B.C.

“I’d been to Vancouver a few times and I knew there was something to B.C. and I felt at home here,” said Persaud, who came across Salmon Arm in MacLean’s Magazine’s rankings of the best places to live in B.C. and Canada. Persaud said he’d never heard of Salmon Arm, so he looked into the community and the region and found it was what he was looking for.

While the services offered at Excito Live may be more familiar to residents of larger cities, Persaud sees the demographics of Salmon Arm changing and with that, the needs and wants of the community.

“We offer free complementary sessions,” said Persaud. “I sit down with you and do an assessment… from that, we can garner this is what I can see, and this is what I would suggest you do in order to help with whatever problem you’re having…

“People see success, and the benefit of being in a small town is word travels pretty well.”

Treatment plans at Excito Life are tailored to the needs of individuals. So if you are suffering heartburn, for example, Persaud said a doctor might prescribe a proton-pump inhibitor, which addresses the symptom but not the cause.

“What I look to do is figure out why you have heartburn and fix it,” said Persaud. “Because at the end of the day, if you don’t address why you have heartburn, it isn’t going to get better on its own. You’re just covering up the problem. And eventually that problem, as we know, turns into another problem, and then another problem.”

For more information, visit excitolifeshop.ca, call 905-626-728o or email jason@excitolife.ca.

