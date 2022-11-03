Salmon Arm business matching shoe donations with money for SAFE Society, women’s shelter

Graham Archer poses with the 350 pairs of lightly used shoes collected in Kintec Salmon Arm’s 2020 November shoe drive. (File photo)

Shoes no longer serving you may find new traction through Kintec Salmon Arm’s annual November shoe drive.

Once again, the footwear and orthotics business, located at 171 Hudson Ave. NE, is accepting through November donations of lightly used, still serviceable footwear.

This year, shoes collected will be donated to the SAFE Society and the women’s shelter. For each pair received Kintec donates $1.

Last year Kintec donated 450 pairs of shoes and $450 to the Lighthouse Shelter. Over the past three years, Kintec has collected 980 pairs of shoes and donated $980. This year, Kintec Salmon Arm owner Graham Archer expects to surpass 1,000.

“I think people tend to accumulate shoes and they’re just thankful to have an outlet to repurpose the shoes and pass them on to a meaningful cause,” said Archer.

Grateful for the support received with past shoe drives, Archer noted his former practice of photographing all the donated shoes arranged on the floor of his business is no longer possible.

“We’ve outgrown my floor space as far as being able to display the shoes which is actually a great thing,” said Archer.

Footwear can be dropped off at Kintec during business hours, Tuesday to Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

