Braby Motors, Kal Tire, Fix Auto Collision and SASCU staff join Billie Douglas and her family at Kal Tire in Salmon Arm on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm businesses bring back Christmas vehicle giveaway

Search is on for Shuswap family in need of wheels

Several Shuswap businesses are once again looking to make a Christmas wish come true for a local family in need of wheels.

The search has begun for that family, which will be the recipient of the third annual Shuswap Christmas Car Giveaway.

“I felt like I was going to pass out,” commented an excited Billie Douglas after learning she was the 2019 recipient of 2nd annual Shuswap Christmas Car Giveaway held at the Salmon Arm Kal Tire.

Thanks to local sponsors Kal Tire, Braby Motors, Fix Auto Collision and SASCU Financial Group, Douglas and her two children were the recipient of a 2009 Dodge Caravan in tip-top shape, complete with a full set of new winter tires, insurance and a cargo area loaded with gifts. For Douglas, it was a surreal occasion that provided her with reliable transportation to drive her daughter Frankie to and from appointments at Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

“Honestly, I kind of blanked out after they started talking because I was like, ‘is this real life?’ This will help me out so much…,” said Douglas.

“We know there are families that are facing particular challenges where this gift could really make a difference,” commented Kal Tire manager Dan Burt in a media release announcing this year’s giveaway.

Stories of 400 words or less nominating a Shuswap-based family can be submitted by Nov. 30 to ShuswapChristmasCar@gmail.com.

“Help us make Christmas brighter for a family that needs a boost up,” said SASCU marketing manager Sherri Greeno.

Read more: VIDEO: Shuswap mother, daughter receive new wheels for Christmas

Read more: Shuswap family given new wheels for Christmas

