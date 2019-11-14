Black Press Media chief operating officer Randy Blair speaks to representatives of local businesses about the ways Black Press and the Salmon Arm Observer can serve their marketing needs through the Black Press Media ADvantage Club on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm businesses tipped off to Black Press advantage

Black Press Media hosts day of presentations to local business representatives

The changing face of marketing and ways to increase one’s customer base were shared with local businesses during a day of presentations hosted by Black Press Media.

Three sessions held at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort throughout the day on Thursday, Nov. 14 drew a cross-section of businesses from the Shuswap.

Black Press Media chief operating officer Randy Blair spoke of the ways the media landscape has changed and how Black Press has evolved and adapted to meet the needs of its audience, who number in the hundreds of thousands in B.C. alone.

Guest Speaker Chris Edis filled the assembled business people in about the ways how marketing channels businesses use to connect with their customers have changed. Attendees were also provided information on the newly-launched Black Press Media ADvantage club, designed to help businesses expand their marketing to reach customers.

More information on the ADvantage club or advertising with the Salmon Arm Observer and our Black Press Media partners can be obtained by calling 250-832-2131, or contacting the publisher at andrea.norton@saobserver.net.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A presentation by guest speaker Chris Edis at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort was well attended by representatives from local businesses on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

