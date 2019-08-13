Christine Ahola and Fred Ramgren from Salmon Arm’s Chances Casino present the Shuswap Children’s Association’s executive director June Stewart with a cheque for $1,749.07. (Photo submitted)

Salmon Arm casino makes donation to Shuswap Children’s Association

Cheque for $1,749 raised through Chances Casino’s Found Money program

Found money at Chances Casino has been donated to the Shuswap Children’s Association.

On August 8, Christine Ahola and Fred Ramgren of the Salmon Arm Chances Casino presented the association’s executive director June Stewart with a cheque for $1,749. Money for the cheque was raised through the casino’s Found Money promotion, in which unclaimed cash-out tickets are collected and donated by the casino to local community groups.

