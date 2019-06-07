For the ninth year in a row, Integrity Roofing is offering up a free roof replacement for a deserving person. (File photo)

Salmon Arm company wants to put new roof over a deserving head

For the ninth year, Integrity Roofing is searching for someone in need of roof replacement

A local company is looking to put a new roof over the head of a deserving Shuswap resident.

For the ninth year in a row, Salmon Arm-based Integrity Roofing is collecting nominations for people who consistently give back to the community even if they don’t have much themselves.

Nominations should include the name of the nominee, address of the roof to be replaced, a short narrative detailing why that person is deserving of a free roof as well as the name and contact info of the nominator.

Eligible areas for the roof replacement are Salmon Arm, the South Shuswap between Salmon Arm and Sorrento and also the area between Sicamous and Enderby.

Only asphalt-shingled roofs will be considered for replacement – no metal, cedar shingles or flat roofs will qualify for nomination.

All costs associated with replacing the roof will be covered by Integrity Roofing or other sponsors. This includes tearing off the old roof, replacing any damaged plywood, the labour and materials required to replace the shingled roof and dump fees for cleaning up the site.

Once nominations have been received, a group of semi-finalists will be chosen and the condition of their roofs will be assessed.

Only nominations in writing will be accepted. Nominations can be emailed to info@integrityroofing.ca, faxed to 250-833-1100 or sent by mail to PO Box 10021, Salmon Arm BC, V1E 3B9.

Nominations will be accepted until June 30.

