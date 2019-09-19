Salmon Arm credit union recognized for harnessing digital technology

Barry Delaney, CEO of SASCU Financial Group, accepts the Digital Transformation AmpliFi Award presented by Central 1 Credit Union at its recent 2019 Momentum Conference in Toronto. (Photo contributed)

SASCU has been recognized for harnessing the power of digital technology to drive its business forward.

Last week in Toronto, SASCU Financial Group CEO Barry Delaney accepted the first Digital Transformation AmpliFi Award, which was presented by Central 1 Credit Union at its 2019 Momentum Conference.

As one of four nominated financial institutions, SASCU won with its new digitized mortgage renewal process, applying DocuSign for remote signing capability with its partner Ricoh Canada, Inc.

Launched in June of this year, the innovation is optimizing workflow and saving staff and credit union members an average of 30 minutes per renewal, states a SASCU news release.

“More importantly, it makes renewing a mortgage easier for SASCU members. They can receive and sign their mortgage renewal documents whenever and wherever they want, without ever having to come into a branch,” adds the release.

