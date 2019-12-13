Salmon Arm dentist follows in family’s footsteps

A Salmon Arm dentist was recently recognized as a leader in his profession.

Dr. Brandon Schiffner of Chu Dental received a fellowship from the Pierre Fauchaud Academy of Canada. The honour is given to those who are among the most outstanding leaders in various fields of dentistry.

In Schiffner’s seven and-a-half years of practice he has served as Salmon Arm Dental Society president, Thompson Okanagan Dental Society secretary-treasurer, Thompson Okanagan Dental Society president, Thompson Okanagan representative for the College of Dental Surgeons of BC, and has been actively serving on Shuswap Lake General Hospital’s dental on-call system.

Schiffner has provided free emergency dental service at the former Living Waters Emergency clinic. He has also has been instrumental in setting up a service in Vernon to provide services with an anesthesiologist for patients who are unmanageable in a dental office, either from fear or behavioural issues.

In addition to all his volunteer work, boss and father-in-law, Dr. Gerry Chu says Schiffner has been very keen in continuing dental education and “trying hard to balance his life being a great dad, husband and son-in-law!”

Doctors Gerry Chu and Kristy Chu, Gerry’s daughter and Schiffer’s spouse, were made fellows of the Pierre Fauchard Academy in 2017.

