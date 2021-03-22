Missy MacKintosh, founder/CEO with MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, was named a top-five finalist on March 22, 2021 in three of six categories with the Small Business BC Awards. (White Willow Photography)

Missy MacKintosh, founder/CEO with MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, was named a top-five finalist on March 22, 2021 in three of six categories with the Small Business BC Awards. (White Willow Photography)

Salmon Arm entrepreneur adds more honours to her growing stack of awards

MisMacK Clean Cosmetics named a finalist in three categories in B.C.-wide competition

Monday, March 22 was an outstanding way to start the week for Missy MacKintosh.

The same day she was swept up in renovations for her new downtown Salmon Arm store, she learned that MisMacK Clean Cosmetics had been nominated in three of six categories in the Small Business BC Awards.

“I’m truly honoured to be a finalist for three categories. This is unreal!” she said. “I don’t think it has completely sunk in yet with the store renos going on at the same time. To think exactly a year ago we weren’t too sure if we would survive during the pandemic, to fast forward being a finalist in not one but three categories, brings me to tears. Thank you so much to the community for all the love and support. We wouldn’t be here with you.”

The three categories are: Best Youth Entrepreneur Award, Best Community Impact Award and Best Innovation Award.

MisMacK Clean Cosmetics are described in the company bio as clean, green and performing better than mainstream products.

MacKintosh said every aspect of the brand has been designed in her basement in Canoe while working directly with a female Canadian chemist to create the MisMacK formulas.

Read more: Salmon Arm’s MisMacK cosmetics hits top 100 in women’s entrepreneur program

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Missy MacKintosh plans glittery entrance on Dragon’s Den

In announcing the top-five finalists in each category, Small Business BC Award wrote that the nominees were chosen from 937 nominations representing 558 small businesses in 88 community across B.C.

Small Business BC CEO, Tom Conway remarked: “I think it’s clear from the overwhelming number of nominations and the more than 50,000 public votes, that the spirit of support for small business runs strong in our province. This has been the most difficult year for small business owners and now their communities are standing behind them, recognizing what they’ve been through and celebrating their success.”

The top five finalists will now be required to make a presentation to a panel of judges, pitching why their business should win an award.

The winners will be announced over the course of a three-day virtual gala, from May 4 to 6. The winners will receive $1,500, a short video shot by a professional film crew of their business, and an all-access pass to Small Business BC’s services.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmAwards

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon company a People’s Choice favourite

Just Posted

Missy MacKintosh, founder/CEO with MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, was named a top-five finalist on March 22, 2021 in three of six categories with the Small Business BC Awards. (White Willow Photography)
Salmon Arm entrepreneur adds more honours to her growing stack of awards

MisMacK Clean Cosmetics named a finalist in three categories in B.C.-wide competition

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
84 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 114 people in the region have died due to the virus since the pandemic began

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. In Salmon Arm on March 11, guests, staff and support personnel at the Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter at McGuire Lake were vaccinated. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Interior Health begins immunization of workers in high-risk locations as age cohorts expand

Additional supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine has made it possible to direct doses.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will hold an online public hearing on March 30 regarding the exclusion of land from the Agricultural Land Reserve to make way for the Salmon Arm West four-laning project. People wishing to join the meeting must register by noon March 29. Mail and email submissions also accepted. (MOTI image)
Agricultural land reserve exclusion requested for Salmon Arm West four-laning

Transportation ministry asks for exclusion of half-acre parcel, public hearing on March 30

Environment Canada says the first week of spring will be a mix of sun and showers. (Pixabay)
First week of spring brings sun and showers to Okanagan Valley

Environment Canada provided a preview of the weather for this week

Master igloo-builder Solomon Awa waits to be passed another block of snow on the third day of building a 700 square-foot igloo in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter
‘It’s going to come down to one block’: Building an igloo for Nunavut arts festival

Solomon Awa, now in his 60s, is considered a master igloo builder in Nunavut

BC Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said the extra funds were meant to build on earlier grants by the province and federal government last November. Westerly file photo
Local governments in B.C. to split $10M in extra COVID restart funds, says Municipal Affairs Minister

Minister Josie Osborne said the money will be split among B.C’s 27 regional districts

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: French Immersion expanding in Central Okanagan

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Naramata Centre Beach. (File)
Two South Okanagan communities among top searched Airbnb destinations in Canada

Canadians are looking for more ways to travel again ahead of the spring and summer

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

One man was arrested after two women were assaulted in Victoria on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after pregnant woman randomly punched in Victoria

Second woman also attacked, officer assaulted during arrest

Three-year-old Adia Leidums skiing at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Image courtesy of Erich Leidums)
Fernie toddler wins hearts with adorable skiing pep-talks

Three-year-old Adia Leidums is world-famous after being mic’d-up by her dad as she skis Fernie Alpine Resort

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Penny Ballem update B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination timelines at the B.C. legislature, March 18, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate remains high, 15 deaths on weekend

556 cases to Saturday, 598 to Sunday, 631 on Monday

Vernon Fire Rescue and RCMP respond to a dumpster fire in the 4000 block of 32nd Street Monday morning, March 22, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
UPDATE: Fireworks suspected in Vernon dumpster fire

Small blaze not threatening any structures under investigation

Most Read