Salmon Arm entrepreneur sharpening pitch for second stab at Dragons

Missy MacKintosh is ready to take another stab at the Dragons.

2021 was a busy year for the Salmon Arm entrepreneur. In April she opened a store for her MisMacK Clean Cosmetics line at 231B Alexander St. in downtown Salmon Arm. In November, she opened a second MisMacK store at 1006 Broad St. in Victoria, B.C.

Before both of these openings, however, MacKintosh had other plans for her business that involved a possible appearance on the CBC television show Dragons’ Den. In early February, after submitting a successful application to be on the show, she spoke with its producers and later wound up working with one who would help MacKintosh perfect her audition/pitch video.

With the opening of her two stores, MacKintosh said some people have mistakenly assumed she made it onto the show and was successful in garnering support from one or more of the Dragons. But this wasn’t the case.

“We ended up getting ghosted because my producer left and went to Family Feud,” laughed MacKintosh. “So, really funny story. It was all great, they got all the products, they couldn’t wait to pitch us to the executive and then nothing.”

Determined to be on the show, MacKintosh reapplied to be on Dragon’s Den and has another audition on March 2.

This time around, however, she’ll be armed with two new stores and a complete line that goes beyond cosmetics.

“I kind of thought, well, maybe I don’t need the Dragons, I can do this all on my own,” said MacKintosh. “I want the T-shirt to say that I did it for myself. If I get one, great, if I don’t, it’s totally OK. I will find a way because I always do.”

MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, named for its ethically sourced, green, Canadian-made, cruelty free, vegan and sustainable products, has since reached new loyal fans in California and Maryland in the U.S., as well as Kitchener, Ontario.

For her previous pitch, MacKintosh was going to ask the Dragons for support for her MisMacK Makeup Artistry online education program. This time around, she’s looking for support with “branding and expanding,” focusing on e-commerce, fixing the MisMacK website and getting more stock in “because we’re small batches, so we can elevate and grow and build more stores.”

Dragons’ Den gives aspiring entrepreneurs an opportunity to pitch their business concepts to a panel of experienced business people who can help make those concepts reality.

While preparing for her shot on Dragons’ Den, MisMacK is competing in the the 2022 Small Business BC Awards. The company has been nominated for a Business Impact Award and a Premier’s Choice award. In 2021 it was a runner-up for Best Community Impact Award, Best Innovation Award and Best Youth Entrepreneur Award.

The Small Business BC Awards are held annually to bring attention to small businesses making a difference in the province. British Columbians are encouraged to nominate local businesses that have not only embraced the challenge of entrepreneurship, but have also gone above and beyond to invest in their communities.

Voting is open until Feb. 28 at smallbusinessbc.ca.

