Salmon Arm KFC to kick the bucket, one of several businesses closing by 2020

Three businesses in downtown Salmon Arm and two others at the Mall at Piccadilly will have their last day of business before 2020.

The downtown Salmon Arm businesses include the Sportsman Barbershop, Salmon Arm Custom Upholstery and KFC. Retailers leaving the mall include Buggerbees and Bentley.

Al Hack has worked at Sportsman Barbershop for 26 of the shop’s 33 years in business. His retirement marks the shop’s closing which will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m., with cake and cookies provided at the shop.

David Ladd has operated Salmon Arm Custom Upholstery for 38 years and will also be shutting down at the end of 2019. The closure is not for lack of business but rather to join his wife in retirement.

The family-run Buggerbee’s Clothing Emporium located at the Mall at Piccadilly announced the business’s closure on Facebook in November.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we appreciate the continued support from the community for us to stay open,” the post read. “Without your support, coming to work everyday wouldn’t be nearly as fun as it has been. We can truly say we absolutely love serving you the latest fashion and keeping you stylish.”

Buggerbee’s will have its last day of business on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Bentley, a travel bag retailer also with a location at the Mall at Piccadilly, is one of 90 Canadian Bentley retailers that will be closing shop due to company restructuring. The official last day of business is still to be determined as the date depends on the sale of remaining stock, but it is expected to close at the end of January 2020.

The downtown Salmon Arm KFC restaurant’s last day of business will be Sunday, Dec. 29.

