Amelia Laccino gets her makeup done at the MisMack GlitterEnvi makeup launch party Friday evening, Sept. 7 at the Chadalin Medi-Spa in Salmon Arm. Mackintosh has been working on this eco-friendly product line of glitter-infused makeup for several months, finally seeing a full public release and launch of the product. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm makeup brand adds sparkle and shine to beauty product

MisMack hosts launch party for Glitter Envi product line

