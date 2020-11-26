File photo. (Black press file photo)

Salmon Arm mall to host kids Christmas shopping event

Spinners and Weavers Guild holding annual Christmas event at Centenoka Park Mall

The annual Kids Christmas Shopping event is returning to the Centenoka Park Mall.

This unique event offers an opportunity for kids to do their own Christmas shopping for loved ones, with all gifts available to purchase selling for $5 or less, and wrapping available on site.

The event takes place from 12 to 5 p.m., Dec. 16 to 18, and from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 19. No parents are allowed and all proceeds (and cash donations) go to the BC Children’s Hospital.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect to make this a fun and safe experience for kids ages 3 to 12.

Between Nov. 26 and 28 the mall is hosting the Shuswap Spinners & Weavers Guild Christmas sale.

