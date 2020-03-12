Salmon Arm Napa Autoparts closed for business

Napa Autoparts downtown Salmon Arm location has closed its doors.

The parts shop, which had been located on Ross Street in downtown Salmon Arm for years, closed on Feb. 29. The store’s windows have been papered over and a notice informing customers of the closure is displayed on the front door.

The notice states that the decision was made as part of Napa’s retail and wholesale strategy.

“It is with deep regret that we leave the wonderful community community of Salmon Arm that we have proudly been a part of for many years. We invite you to visit Napa Vernon to service your future needs,” the note on the door reads.

Rana Varna, the owner of the Vernon store, said deliveries of parts to automotive shops in Salmon Arm are being offered to fill the gap left by the closure of the Salmon Arm Napa. He said drivers are currently making six scheduled runs a day to Salmon Arm.

Varna said response to continue deliveries had been very positive and he is pleased Napa is able to make the most of the closure and still serve the Salmon Arm shops.

Deliveries of parts to Salmon Arm residences are not being offered, but Varna said customers can order parts online and pick them up at the Vernon store.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Businesscars