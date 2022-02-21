Salmon Arm RBC staff donate a cheque for $237.50 raised through the branch’s Tip your Teller fundraiser to Second Harvest manager Vahlleri Semeniuk. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm RBC staff share funds raised through Tip your Teller campaign
Second Harvest, Shuswap SPCA benefit from fundraiser
Salmon Arm RBC staff are grateful to those who tipped their teller.
Over the recent holiday season, the Salmon Arm RBC branch held its Tip your Teller fundraiser, with the intent of giving back to the community. RBC staff recently donated the money raised to Salmon Arm’s Second Harvest food bank and the BC SPCA Shuswap branch.
