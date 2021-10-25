Salmon Arm recycled rubber manufacturing company receives safety award

Dinflex recognized for its demonstrated leadership commitment to safety

Dinoflex, operating in the Salmon Arm Industrial Park, received a safety award on Oct. 21, 2021 from the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC. (Contributed)

A company in Salmon Arm’s industrial park received a safety award recently.

Dinoflex, a manufacturer of recycled rubber flooring, was presented with a Safety Pinnacle Award on Oct. 21, live online from Chilliwack, from the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC.

Dinoflex received a Sapphire Award, which is in recognition for “demonstrated leadership commitment to safety.”

“Achieving a Safety Pinnacle Award is a testimony to a company’s commitment to health and safety excellence – and more importantly – protecting their people from injury and illness in the workplace,” said Lisa McGuire, president and CEO of the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC in a media release. “We are honoured to recognize so many B.C. companies for making safety a priority in a very challenging year.”

Fifteen companies from B.C.’s manufacturing and food-processing sector received awards in a variety of categories.

The release described Dinoflex as a global industry leader in recycled rubber surfacing, offering a wide range of interior flooring and exterior surfacing solutions for commercial, institutional, and hospitality applications.

Read more: Business owners benefit from ‘Salmon Arm shuffle’

Read more: City planning department looks forward to creation of more industrial land in Salmon Arm

newsroom@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmBusiness