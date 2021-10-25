Dinoflex, operating in the Salmon Arm Industrial Park, received a safety award on Oct. 21, 2021 from the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm recycled rubber manufacturing company receives safety award

Dinflex recognized for its demonstrated leadership commitment to safety

A company in Salmon Arm’s industrial park received a safety award recently.

Dinoflex, a manufacturer of recycled rubber flooring, was presented with a Safety Pinnacle Award on Oct. 21, live online from Chilliwack, from the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC.

Dinoflex received a Sapphire Award, which is in recognition for “demonstrated leadership commitment to safety.”

“Achieving a Safety Pinnacle Award is a testimony to a company’s commitment to health and safety excellence – and more importantly – protecting their people from injury and illness in the workplace,” said Lisa McGuire, president and CEO of the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC in a media release. “We are honoured to recognize so many B.C. companies for making safety a priority in a very challenging year.”

Fifteen companies from B.C.’s manufacturing and food-processing sector received awards in a variety of categories.

The release described Dinoflex as a global industry leader in recycled rubber surfacing, offering a wide range of interior flooring and exterior surfacing solutions for commercial, institutional, and hospitality applications.

