Salmon Arm's Ivan Gracia Rivera, owner of Cantina Vallarta, stands outside his new Sicamous restaurant, La Cantinita Sicamous, which opened on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm restaurateur brings taste of Mexico to Sicamous, and Lake Country

Cantina Vallarta owner Ivan Rivera embraces opportunities amid pandemic

While this summer brought challenges for Shuswap restaurateur Ivan Gracia Rivera, it also brought opportunities to expand.

Like other restaurant owners across the province, Rivera was forced to temporarily close his Salmon Arm business, Cantina Vallarta, in March 2020 as the B.C. government attempted to get a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic.

As restrictions began to ease, Rivera was able to re-open and transition from take-out only to letting a small number of customers back in the door. He said the response from locals and visitors alike was amazing.

“Right away, they were like, ‘I haven’t’ been anywhere but I want to try your food;’ ‘I didn’t go to Mexico this year… instead of that, I come to your place.’ And I was, ‘Oh, that’s awesome, thank you very much!’ It was more like that than anything else,” said Rivera.

As this was going on, Rivera was spending time in Sicamous where he secured commercial space to open a second Mexican restaurant, La Cantinita Sicamous.

In the midst of this, he was contacted about another opportunity, a proposed partnership on a restaurant in Lake Country.

“She talked to me about the restaurant and I saw the potential of it and I said that will be great if we can get it,” said Rivera. “Then I saw the numbers, and then I saw how much it would cost to get it, and I thought it would be doable. We have to invest a little bit and put a lot of time and effort, but I told her it’s doable, we can make it happen.”

All of this resulted in the opening of La Cantinita Lake Country, located off Highway 97A at 9685 Winfield Plaza, and La Cantinita Sicamous, located at 444 Main Street, in the former Happy Corkers location.

“I know it’s a little bit risky but, at the same time, everybody is kind of sick of cooking,” said Rivera about opening new restaurants at any time, let alone amid a pandemic. “Society and the culture here in Canada, it’s go out and eat. It’s part of the culture, it’s part of the thing that us in normal life we do. That’s why I took the risk.

“We have to take risks to make our dreams come true or whatever you are planning for in the future… If we focus on the bad things that can happen, we never get it.”

Regarding the Sicamous location, Rivera plans to keep it open year-round.

“Sicamous’ population is not as big… But I say, if I get just five per cent of the population coming through the door, I’ll be golden, I’ll be great,” said Rivera. “I think we can make it. And local people like to support local and small business.”

Compared to the Salmon Arm restaurant, Rivera said the La Cantinita locations will have fewer menu offerings, but for each item – burritos, enchiladas and quesadillas – there will be a variety of options. In addition, based on input from locals, Rivera would like to have the Sicamous location open for breakfast.

Along with opening the new restaurants, Rivera and another business partner, Kyle Schumacher, have seen growing success with their Caliente Hot Sauce Company. Along with being carried in local stores, the raw, formerly made-in-the-Shuswap product line is now on the refrigerated shelves of Buy-Low Foods stores across Western Canada.

Rivera explained the increased demand for the line of sauces – habanero (based on Rivera’s mother’s recipe), chipotle and jalapeno – required moving production from Cantina Vallarta’s kitchen to the Lower Mainland.

“The deal was to use local produce from local farmers. It was a little bit more expensive but it was worth it,” said Rivera.

Rivera is grateful for all that he, his family, business partners and co-workers have been able to achieve. He said when he returned with his wife and children to the Shuswap in 2014 they had nothing. Having overcome past barriers, Rivera believes he, fellow business owners and North Okanagan-Shuswap communities as a whole can and will rebound from the challenges we face now.

“If you come from another country and you don’t speak the proper language and you have a lot of barriers…,” said Rivera. “I had two little ones at that time and now I have four. Life is tough but when you go through all these difficult times, it keeps you going, it makes you stronger and makes you tell people it’s OK. It’s going to be OK.”

“I know it’s tough right now but I think we have to believe in ourselves and also in our community and if we support each other, that’s the way we’ll make it happen.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmLake CountryrestaurantSicamous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Ivan and Jamie Gracia Rivera represent for Mexico at last year’s Gathering Together Multicultural Festival in Salmon Arm. The two operate Salmon Arm restaurant Cantina Vallarta. This summer, Ivan opened new Mexican restaurants in Sicamous and Lake Country. (File photo)

Ivan and Jamie Gracia Rivera represent for Mexico at last year’s Gathering Together Multicultural Festival in Salmon Arm. The two operate Salmon Arm restaurant Cantina Vallarta. This summer, Ivan opened new Mexican restaurants in Sicamous and Lake Country. (File photo)

Previous story
Landlords sue Hudson’s Bay for unpaid rent, retailer says malls aren’t ‘first class’
Next story
Canada records record home sales for September, up 45.6% from 2019

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Decades old B.C. licence plate leads to arrest in South Shuswap

Prohibited driver caught using licence plate from 1966

Ivan and Jamie Gracia Rivera represent for Mexico at last year’s Gathering Together Multicultural Festival in Salmon Arm. The two operate Salmon Arm restaurant Cantina Vallarta. This summer, Ivan opened new Mexican restaurants in Sicamous and Lake Country. (File photo)
Salmon Arm restaurateur brings taste of Mexico to Sicamous, and Lake Country

Cantina Vallarta owner Ivan Rivera embraces opportunities amid pandemic

New York Skyline.
Morning Start: New York City Is Going to Get Bigger to Prepare for Climate Change

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

Ahead of the provincial election Oct. 24, Enderby residents can put their questions to the Shuswap riding’s three candidates: Greg Kyllo for the BC Liberal Party, Sylvia Lindgren for the BC NDP and Owen Madden for the BC Green Party. Questions can be submitted to the Enderby chamber by Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at 4 p.m. (Salmon Arm Observer image)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Enderby all-candidates forum takes video format

Residents can submit questions for the Shuswap’s three candidates by Oct. 16

The Chase Fire Department extinguished a grass fire burning alongside the Trans-Canada Highway in April 2020. (Ann Steenhuysen photo)
RCMP report another suspicious fire extinguished in Chase

Adding to several fires set in August, police found a damp log burning in September near Aylmer Road

A Kelowna clinic decided to immunize their patients in a drive-thru flu clinic. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna clinic offers drive-thru flu shots

CGB Medical physician Dr. Janet Evans said they found drive-thru to be a safer option

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDP’s pledge of free birth control followed by Liberals, Greens

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

Laurie Throness, BC Liberal candidate for Chilliwack-Kent, said free birth control was like eugenics, and he didn’t approve of it. BC Liberal party leader Andrew Wilkinson has shot back on Twitter on Oct. 15, 2020 saying the candidate, and 7-year MLA is wrong for saying this. (Screenshot)
BC Liberal leader rebukes candidate comparing free birth control to eugenics

BC Liberal candidate compares contraception to eugenics in private all candidates meeting

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP investigate homicide in Merritt

A Merritt man in his 20s was fatally shot on Thursday

Phillip Tallio with his supporters Marie Spetch and Robyn Batryn. (File photo)
Appeals trial begins for Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Phillip Tallio was 17 at the time of the 22-month-old toddler’s death

RCMP on scene of the 1300 block of Sylvania Cres. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP raid Kelowna home, neighbour relieved

Officers confirmed they are on scene for an ongoing drug investigation

The municipality of Summerland is adding 22 new electric vehicle charging stations. The first charging stations in Summerland were installed in 2013 and have seen increasing levels of use every year. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Drivers of electric cars flock to Summerland’s charging stations

Municipality adding 22 new stations to community

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
B.C. Green leader pushes Horgan on climate, Wilkinson on debt

Furstenau focuses radio debate on hydro imports, LNG

Most Read