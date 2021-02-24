The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in the former Kal Tire location in Salmon Arm now has its own truck as well as ‘opening soon’ signs on the building. (Photo contributed)

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in the former Kal Tire location in Salmon Arm now has its own truck as well as ‘opening soon’ signs on the building. (Photo contributed)

Salmon Arm ReStore looking for volunteers as setup to begin

Stocking shelves expected to start within two weeks, soft opening in April

With a soft opening planned for mid-April, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Salmon Arm could use volunteers for setup.

Funds raised by the ReStore help support the ‘build’ side of the non-profit, providing housing for low- and moderate-income residents. Manager John Rose said along with providing less expensive housing, the ReStore helps keep things out of the landfill. The store accepts donations and then sells them.

Rose said he hopes to begin set-up in the next week to two weeks.

He said people interested in volunteering may email him at john@habitatsalmonarm.com and he will send them a volunteer package, which includes the need for a criminal record check. Potential volunteers are also welcome to stop by the building to talk to him. It’s at 1400 Trans-Canada Highway, near the intersection with 10th Street SW in the former Kal Tire building.

Along with a soft opening in mid-April, a grand opening is planned for early May.

The ReStore now has its own Salmon Arm truck and Rose hopes he will be able to organize pickups a couple of days per week beginning in early April. He noted the phone number on the truck is not yet operating.

Read more: Manager hired for Salmon Arm ReStore’s projected opening in May

Read more: Habitat for Humanity committed to becoming part of Salmon Arm

Within the week, the ReStore should be able to take donations at the back to start filling up the store.

Items welcomed include: housewares, dishes, pictures frames, mirrors, furniture, building supplies, cabinets, tools and more.

He said the ReStore no longer takes used paint except from hardware and paint stores.

Rose also said he hopes people do not bring stuff that should be in the garbage.

“That’s one of our biggest hits – we get a lot of illegal dumping,” he said, referring to the Kamloops ReStore.

He noted that mattresses are found dumped in places other than the landfill because it can cost $15 apiece to take them to t he dump.

On an unrelated topic, given the recent nine Emmys won by the Canadian comedy series, Schitt’s Creek, John Rose was asked what he thinks of one of the main characters, Eugene Levy, sharing his name.

He said he’s heard about Johnny Rose, but hasn’t watched the show yet.

“I thought it was pretty funny – I am not that guy,” he laughed.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmHousing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in the former Kal Tire location in Salmon Arm now has ‘opening soon’ signs on the building being renovated. (Photo contributed)

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in the former Kal Tire location in Salmon Arm now has ‘opening soon’ signs on the building being renovated. (Photo contributed)

Previous story
GameStop shares double Wednesday after tumbling for much of February

Just Posted

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
30 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths in Interior Health

This brings the total number of cases to 7,271 since testing began

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in the former Kal Tire location in Salmon Arm now has its own truck as well as ‘opening soon’ signs on the building. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm ReStore looking for volunteers as setup to begin

Stocking shelves expected to start within two weeks, soft opening in April

Ranchero Deep Creek firefighters respond to a blaze involving two adjacent structures at a property off of Deep Creek Road on Sunday, Feb. 21. The buildings were believed to have been used as part of a cannabis growing operation, and RCMP are investigating. (Sean Coubrough/CSRD photo) Ranchero Deep Creek firefighters respond to a blaze involving two adjacent structures at a property off of Deep Creek Road on Sunday, Feb. 21. The buildings were believed to have been used as part of a cannabis growing operation, and RCMP are investigating. (Sean Coubrough/CSRD photo)
Shuswap firefighters responding to structure blaze find cannabis grow operation

RCMP investigating, attempting to track down owner of property

Fire crews are on scene in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue SE at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24 as smoke billows from a residential building. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm firefighters respond to smoke in a building on Fourth Avenue SE

Crews were called to the scene at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24

The District of Sicamous announced plans to purchase and manage the Sicamous Medical Centre on Tuesday, Feb. 24. Colleen Anderson and Malcolm Makayev have been overseeing this and other health matters on behalf of the district’s council. (Jim Elliot-Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous to purchase retiring doctor’s business, take over management

Move intended to attract new doctors by allowing them to focus on patient care

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C.

Victoria police are investigating after the head of Beacon Hill Park’s Queen Elizabeth II statue was removed. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Statue of Queen Elizabeth II beheaded in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park

The head has not been recovered

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Vaccinating essential workers before seniors in B.C. could save lives: experts

A new study says the switch could also save up to $230 million in provincial health-care costs

The late Michael Gregory, 57, is accused of sexually exploiting six junior high students between 1999 and 2005. (Pixabay)
Former Alberta teacher accused of sexually assaulting students found dead in B.C.

Mounties say Michael Gregory’s death has been deemed ‘non-suspicious’

According to a new poll, a majority of Canadians want to see illicit drugs decriminalized. (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Majority of Canadians think it’s high time to decriminalize illicit drugs: poll

More than two-times the B.C. residents know someone who died from an overdose compared to rest of Canada

Interior Health officially declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Creekside Landing in Vernon on Jan. 3, which was followed by the first death from the virus 10 days later. (Kaigo photo)
COVID outbreak over at Vernon care home

Creekside Landing cleared of coronavirus, despite additional death in last day

(Stock photo)
EDITORIAL: The freedom to read

Books have been challenged many times in the past

The dam at Thirsk Lake, west of Summerland, was expanded in 2007. A crack has now been discovered where the old and new portions of the dam meet. (Summerland Review file photo)
Crack at Thirsk Dam to be examined

Reservoir west of Summerland was expanded in 2007

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. residents can reserve provincial camp sites starting March 8

B.C. residents get priority access to camping reservations in province

Most Read