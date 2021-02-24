Salmon Arm ReStore looking for volunteers as setup to begin

Stocking shelves expected to start within two weeks, soft opening in April

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in the former Kal Tire location in Salmon Arm now has its own truck as well as ‘opening soon’ signs on the building. (Photo contributed)

With a soft opening planned for mid-April, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Salmon Arm could use volunteers for setup.

Funds raised by the ReStore help support the ‘build’ side of the non-profit, providing housing for low- and moderate-income residents. Manager John Rose said along with providing less expensive housing, the ReStore helps keep things out of the landfill. The store accepts donations and then sells them.

Rose said he hopes to begin set-up in the next week to two weeks.

He said people interested in volunteering may email him at john@habitatsalmonarm.com and he will send them a volunteer package, which includes the need for a criminal record check. Potential volunteers are also welcome to stop by the building to talk to him. It’s at 1400 Trans-Canada Highway, near the intersection with 10th Street SW in the former Kal Tire building.

Along with a soft opening in mid-April, a grand opening is planned for early May.

The ReStore now has its own Salmon Arm truck and Rose hopes he will be able to organize pickups a couple of days per week beginning in early April. He noted the phone number on the truck is not yet operating.

Read more: Manager hired for Salmon Arm ReStore’s projected opening in May

Read more: Habitat for Humanity committed to becoming part of Salmon Arm

Within the week, the ReStore should be able to take donations at the back to start filling up the store.

Items welcomed include: housewares, dishes, pictures frames, mirrors, furniture, building supplies, cabinets, tools and more.

He said the ReStore no longer takes used paint except from hardware and paint stores.

Rose also said he hopes people do not bring stuff that should be in the garbage.

“That’s one of our biggest hits – we get a lot of illegal dumping,” he said, referring to the Kamloops ReStore.

He noted that mattresses are found dumped in places other than the landfill because it can cost $15 apiece to take them to t he dump.

On an unrelated topic, given the recent nine Emmys won by the Canadian comedy series, Schitt’s Creek, John Rose was asked what he thinks of one of the main characters, Eugene Levy, sharing his name.

He said he’s heard about Johnny Rose, but hasn’t watched the show yet.

“I thought it was pretty funny – I am not that guy,” he laughed.

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmHousing



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.