Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union steps up again for food banks, shelters

Shuswap food banks and shelters benefited from more than $12,000 in donations through a show of Christmas spirit by Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union.

This year’s donation, distributed through SASCU’s Community Support program, was more than double of last year’s, in response to the greater need brought on by COVID-19. In total, $12,140 was distributed between the Salvation Army, Second Harvest, Eagle Valley, Sorrento and North Shuswap food banks, and the Salmon Arm SAFE Society Transition House Women’s Shelter and the Lighthouse Emergency Shelter.

Other projects and community programs also received a financial boost through the Community Support program. The included the Shuswap Family Resource Centre ($10,000), Shuswap Theatre Society for HVAC/ roof replacement ($4,500), EQuisdom Horse Shelter ($3,000), Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society ($5,100), Eagle Valley Senior Citizens Housing Society – The Lodge ($3,900), Sicamous and District Senior Centre Society ($4,500) and the North Shuswap Health Centre ($1,300).

“Recognizing the immediate need in our communities, SASCU donated $6,000 in April, bringing our total donation to over $18,000,” said SASCU Financial Group CEO Barry Delaney. “At this time of year, we felt the best way to help those most in need is to once again support the local organizations whose work and dedicated volunteers make such a difference.”

Sorrento Food Bank Manager Tina Hysop receives a cheque from SASCU Board Chair Dave King. (Contributed)