Salmon Arm signs four-year contract with Rosa’s Taco Stand

Councillor says city must invite proposals to ensure it gets best value for facilities

Just like clockwork, Rosa’s Taco Stand will return to Blackburn Park in 2020 when the warmer weather returns.

At city council’s Nov. 25 meeting, it was announced that Rosa Guthrie, who operates the taco stand, was the only person to submit a proposal for the Blackburn Park concession. It will be hers for at least four more seasons.

Guthrie has operated her taco stand for 15 years in the park and fans of hers were worried when the city advertised a request for proposals for the site.

After the announcement that the lease will return to her, Coun. Kevin Flynn said the city was simply doing its job for the taxpayers by making sure it gets value for its facilities.

“I’m glad we are supporting Rosa as she’s beloved in the community and provides very good food. I think it’s a win-win for everybody,” said Flynn. “But we have to do this with our facilities to make sure that we are getting good value for the community and the taxpayer.”

Read more: Owner of popular Salmon Arm taco stand must apply to reopen

Read more: 2011 – Signed, sealed and serving

Guthrie’s lease will be for four years, from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2023. She will be paying $100 more per month from April to September when the stand is operating, bringing the fee to $450/month. During the months when the stand is closed, October to March, she will pay $50 per month for storage.

After the city posted the request for proposals, Guthrie said she started receiving calls from people worried about her and the taco stand. She was surprised by the city’s post and the response she received, but felt confident she would be back in Blackburn Park.

She was right.

