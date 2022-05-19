Salmon Arm Starbucks reopens in new location

Salmon Arm’s Starbucks opened in its new location at 1111 Lakeshore Dr. SW (near the waterslides) on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

After a decade of serving coffee, frappuccinos, other beverages and treats at the Mall at Piccadilly, Salmon Arm’s Starbucks has reopened in a new location on Highway 1.

The new Starbucks opened May 19 at 1111 Lakeshore Dr. SW, next to the waterslides. It includes a larger indoor seating area and a drive thru.

The new location comes with new hours, Monday to Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Starbucks had been in its former location at the Mall at Piccadilly since 2012.

Tim Frazer, chief operating officer with Village West Developments, welcomed their new tenant, and said bringing Starbucks over took a lot of time and work, and involved a lot of people in the process.

“Village West Developments is all about bringing high quality tenants to the site,” said Frazer. ” You saw that with Mr. Mikes few years back and again with Starbucks. The more traffic we bring to our site, it helps everybody.”

Frazer added there’s more to come, though he couldn’t say what just yet.

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Armcoffee